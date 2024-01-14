Apprenticeship Intake
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to undergo a 4 year Apprenticeship Training Program under the following trades:
- Aircraft Engine and Airframes.
- Aircraft Engines and Power plants.
- Aircraft Radios and Telecommunication.
- Aircraft Instruments.
- Aircraft Electrics.
- Aircraft Electroplater.
- Aircraft Sheet metal and Composites.
- Aircraft Welder and Mewl Worker.
- Aircraft Fitter Machinist.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To Be Advised.
Qualifications and Experience
Minimum requirements for all trades:
- Should have 5 'O' Levels including Mathematics, English and Science.
- 2 "A" levels in science subjects (Mathematics & Physics or Chemistry) will be an added advantage.
- A clearance letter fin Aircraft Engineering Apprenticeship from ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education Industrial Trade Testing Department.
- Should be 23 years and below.
- Must be a Zimbabwean citizen.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates meeting the above specifications should submit applications accompanied by certified copies of clearance letter, National ID. birth certificate and academic certificates Female candidates who meet the set criteria are encouraged to apply. All applications should come through post, or hand delivery clearly stating preferred trade and province being applied from.
The A/Manager- Human Resources
Air Zimbabwe (Private) Limited
P.O. Box API
Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport
Harare
NB: Canvassing will disqualify the applicants
Deadline: 25 January 2024 Generate a Whatsapp Message
Air Zimbabwe
Air Zimbabwe Ltd is the national carrier of Zimbabwe, headquartered on the property of Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, in Harare. From its hub at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, the carrier used to operate a network within southern Africa that also included Asia and London-Gatwick.
Founded: September 1, 1967, Harare & Commenced operations on 2 April 1980; 43 years ago.