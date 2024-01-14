Apprenticeship Intake

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to undergo a 4 year Apprenticeship Training Program under the following trades:

Aircraft Engine and Airframes.

Aircraft Engines and Power plants.

Aircraft Radios and Telecommunication.

Aircraft Instruments.

Aircraft Electrics.

Aircraft Electroplater.

Aircraft Sheet metal and Composites.

Aircraft Welder and Mewl Worker.

Aircraft Fitter Machinist.

Duties and Responsibilities

To Be Advised.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum requirements for all trades:

Should have 5 'O' Levels including Mathematics, English and Science.

2 "A" levels in science subjects ( Mathematics & Physics or Chemistry ) will be an added advantage.

) will be an added advantage. A clearance letter fin Aircraft Engineering Apprenticeship from ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education Industrial Trade Testing Department.

Should be 23 years and below.

Must be a Zimbabwean citizen.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates meeting the above specifications should submit applications accompanied by certified copies of clearance letter, National ID. birth certificate and academic certificates Female candidates who meet the set criteria are encouraged to apply. All applications should come through post, or hand delivery clearly stating preferred trade and province being applied from.