Apprenticeship Intake 2024

Delta Beverages is the name behind Lagers, Sparkling Beverages, Maheu and Sorghum Beer manufacturing, marketing and distribution in Zimbabwe. An exciting opportunity has arisen for young, ambitious and highly motivated individuals to join this vibrant enterprise.

We are therefore inviting applications for apprenticeship training with Delta Beverages in the following trades:

Fitting & Turning.

Boiler-making.

Refrigeration & Air Conditioning.

Motor Mechanic (including diesel).

Auto Electrical.

Panel Beating.

Coachbuilding.

Electrical – Power.

Instrumentation & Control.

Carpentry.

Millwrights**

Ideal candidates should satisfy the following minimum requirements: