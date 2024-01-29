Apprenticeship Intake 2024
Job Description
Delta Beverages is the name behind Lagers, Sparkling Beverages, Maheu and Sorghum Beer manufacturing, marketing and distribution in Zimbabwe. An exciting opportunity has arisen for young, ambitious and highly motivated individuals to join this vibrant enterprise.
We are therefore inviting applications for apprenticeship training with Delta Beverages in the following trades:
- Fitting & Turning.
- Boiler-making.
- Refrigeration & Air Conditioning.
- Motor Mechanic (including diesel).
- Auto Electrical.
- Panel Beating.
- Coachbuilding.
- Electrical – Power.
- Instrumentation & Control.
- Carpentry.
- Millwrights**
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
Ideal candidates should satisfy the following minimum requirements:
- A minimum of 5 “O” Level subjects (including English, Mathematics and Science) with grades C or better.
- (Preference will be given to applicants with higher educational qualifications).
- In addition to the above requirements, applicants for Millwrights** should hold at least a National
- Certificate in any of the following trades; Electrical, Mechanical or Automotive.
- Applicants for ‘Instrumentation and Control’ must have at least two “A” Level Science subjects and grades B or better in Mathematics and Science subjects at ‘O’ Level.
- Clearance letter from the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education (Apprenticeship Training Authority).
- Certified Copies of National I.D, Birth, and Educational Certificates.
- Those only wishing to train in Automotive trades must have a valid provisional or full driver’s licence.
- Be aged between 16 and 25 years by 1st May 2024.
Other
How to Apply
For online applications visit the Delta Corporation website: www.delta.co.zw or use one of the following links:
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted before 8th March 2024
‘The future is in our brands’
Deadline: 08 February 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
Delta Beverages
Delta Corporation Limited is principally an integrated beverage company with a diverse portfolio of local and international brands in lager beer, traditional beer, Coca-Cola franchised sparkling and alternative non-alcoholic beverages. It has investments in associate companies whose activities are in cordials and juice drinks, wines and spirits.
The Company is listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange and was first listed in 1946 as Rhodesia Breweries Limited. Its origins, however, date back to 1898 when the country’s first brewery was established in Cameroon Street, (Salisbury) Harare, from where the brewing industry developed into a major industrial and commercial operation.