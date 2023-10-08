Apprenticeship Opportunity

Job Description

With over 110 years of cementing futures, PPC Zimbabwe is a leading cement manufacturing company committed to excellence and innovation. We take pride in our rich history and our dedication to producing high-quality cement products that build the foundations of a better tomorrow. As we continue to grow, we are seeking talented and motivated individuals to join our team in the trades listed below:

Fitter and Turner x3

x3 Electricians x3

Duties and Responsibilities

Qualifications and Experience

A minimum of 5 O' Level subjects, including English, Mathematics, and Science, with Grade C or better.

At least 2 A' Level passes in Science subjects.

Clearance Letter from the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education (Apprenticeship Training Board).

Certified copies of National ID, birth certificate, and educational certificates.

Be aged between 16 and 26 years.

Qualities We Value:

Strong problem-solving skills.

Excellent attention to detail.

Team player with good communication skills.

Commitment to safety and quality.

Willingness to learn and adapt in a dynamic environment

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the minimum requirements are invited to submit their applications, including a CV and copies of their qualifications, to: apprentice@ppc.co.zw. Please ensure that the subject of your email is "Application for [Position]."