Apprenticeship Opportunity
Job Description
With over 110 years of cementing futures, PPC Zimbabwe is a leading cement manufacturing company committed to excellence and innovation. We take pride in our rich history and our dedication to producing high-quality cement products that build the foundations of a better tomorrow. As we continue to grow, we are seeking talented and motivated individuals to join our team in the trades listed below:
- Fitter and Turner x3
- Electricians x3
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- A minimum of 5 O' Level subjects, including English, Mathematics, and Science, with Grade C or better.
- At least 2 A' Level passes in Science subjects.
- Clearance Letter from the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education (Apprenticeship Training Board).
- Certified copies of National ID, birth certificate, and educational certificates.
- Be aged between 16 and 26 years.
Qualities We Value:
- Strong problem-solving skills.
- Excellent attention to detail.
- Team player with good communication skills.
- Commitment to safety and quality.
- Willingness to learn and adapt in a dynamic environment
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates who meet the minimum requirements are invited to submit their applications, including a CV and copies of their qualifications, to: apprentice@ppc.co.zw. Please ensure that the subject of your email is "Application for [Position]."
Join us in shaping the future of cement manufacturing and building a better world together. Cement your future with PPC Zimbabwe.
If you do not hear from the Human Resources Department within 14 days after the closing date of applications, consider your application to have been unsuccessful.
Deadline: 27 October 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
PPC Cement
PPC can trace back its beginning to more than 130 years to the outskirts of Tshwane (formerly known as Pretoria), South Africa. Incorporated in 1892 as the first cement manufacturer in South Africa.
Established in 1913, Portland Holdings Ltd, which trades as PPC, is the country’s largest and oldest cement manufacturer. Capable of producing up to 1.8 million tons of cement per annum, we supply quality cement to customers in Zimbabwe, as well as Botswana, Zambia and Mozambique.