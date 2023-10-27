Apprenticeship Recruitment
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to join the team.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To be Advised.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have 5 passes in one sitting with a grade ‘C’ or better, including English, Maths and Technical Subjects at ‘O’ Level.
- At Least 2 ‘A’ Level passes and a basic knowledge of vehicle maintenance will be an advantage.
- Driver’s Licence or Learner Licence.
- Applications should be below 24 years old.
Applications must include certified photocopies of:
- Birth certificate.
- Academic certificates.
- Driver’s or Learner’s Licence and
- Confirmation of registration with the Registrar of Apprenticeship and Skilled Manpower.
Other
How to Apply
Applications should indicate their preference between AUTO-ELECTRICS and MOTOR MECHANICS.
Applications can be directed to:
The Human Resources
Toyota Zimbabwe 67 Mutare Road
Msasa Harare
NB: Toyota Zimbabwe’s recruitment policy DOES NOT require any prospective job seekers to make payments to any individuals or any of its employees as a way of securing training opportunity. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted
Deadline: 04 November 2023
Toyota Zimbabwe
Toyota Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd was initially established in 1961 by Derek Friend under the name Mobile Motors. The name changed to Toyota Zimbabwe in 1994 when Lonrho came on board when they got in to an equal partnership agreement with Mobile motors.
In 2001, Toyota Tsusho Corporation of Japan, which is a subsidiary company of Toyota Tsusho Corporation, trading company for Toyota Motor Vehicles & Spare Parts took 100% ownership of Toyota Zimbabwe. Toyota Zimbabwe is the official distributor of all new Toyota Vehicles and Hino Trucks; genuine Toyota and Hino Parts. We also have well equipped Service Centres with qualified technicians to service and repair motor vehicles, trucks and buses.
Toyota Zimbabwe has a head office in Harare and a branch in Bulawayo as well a wide daler network around Zimbabwe guaranteeing customers of service any where in the country.