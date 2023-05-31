Apprenticeship Trainees: Selous Metallurgical Complex and Ngezi Mines

Job Description

Zimplats is recruiting recently qualified National Certificate or Diploma graduates who will undergo a three (3) year structured apprenticeship programme in the listed designated trades.

Reference Number: NGE2305004

Location: Selous Metallurgical Complex and Ngezi Mines

Job Grading: B1

Fitter & Turner x3.

Boilermaker x3.

Electrician x3).

APPRENTICESHIP PROGRAMME STRUCTURE:

On-the-job guided technical competency development.

Designated trade focused coaching.

Duties and Responsibilities

Qualifications and Experience

A minimum of five (5) ordinary level passes at grade C or better (including passes in Mathematics, English Language and Science).

Must have a National Certificate or Diploma in the designated trade.

Clearance letter from the Registrar of Apprentices.

Aged 28 years or below.

Leadership Competencies:

Agile, self-driven, fast learner with a "can do" attitude.

Emotional & social intelligence.

Outstanding interpersonal skills.

Other

How to Apply

Written applications from persons meeting the above criteria together with a detailed Curriculum Vitae and copies of qualifications should be sent to:

The Human Resources Executive

Zimbabwe Platinum Mines (Private) Limited

"Apprentice - Specify Trade of Choice"

REFERENCE NUMBER - NGE2305004

P.O. Box 61

SELOUS

OR e-mail: humanresources@zimplats.com. Candidates must clearly specify position applied for and reference number. Selection is based strictly on merit, any form of canvassing leads to automatic disqualification.

NB: Shortlisted candidates may be subjected to psychometric tests or oth4 assessments. If you do not hear from the Human Resources Department within 30 days after the closing date of applications, consider your application as having been unsuccessful.

Deadline: 02 June 2023