Apprenticeship Training (Gweru)

Job Description

Sino-Zimbabwe Cement Company a cement manufacturer situated 38 KM from Gweru in Midlands Province is looking for Apprentices in the following Trades:

Fitter Machinist ×3

Electrical Power Engineering x3

Instrumentation and control x3

Boiler making x3

Duties and Responsibilities

To Be Adviced.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have 5 'O' levels including English, Maths and Science.

'A' levels will be an added advantage.

Should be below 24 years.

Clearance letter from Manpower.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants must send their applications to:

The Human Resources Manager