Apprenticeship Training (Gweru)

Sino - Zimbabwe Cement Company (Pvt) Ltd
Sino-Zimbabwe Cement Company a cement manufacturer situated 38 KM from Gweru in Midlands Province is looking for Apprentices in the following Trades:
- Fitter Machinist ×3
- Electrical Power Engineering x3
- Instrumentation and control x3
- Boiler making x3
- To Be Adviced.
- Must have 5 'O' levels including English, Maths and Science.
- 'A' levels will be an added advantage.
- Should be below 24 years.
- Clearance letter from Manpower.
Interested applicants must send their applications to:
The Human Resources Manager
Sino - Zimbabwe Cement Company
P.O. Box 2038
GWERU
Or
Email: recruitment@sinozim.co.zw
Deadline: 03 July 2023
