Sino - Zimbabwe Cement Company (Pvt) Ltd

Apprenticeship Training (Gweru)

Jul. 03, 2023
Job Description

Sino-Zimbabwe Cement Company a cement manufacturer situated 38 KM from Gweru in Midlands Province is looking for Apprentices in the following Trades:

  • Fitter Machinist ×3
  • Electrical Power Engineering x3
  • Instrumentation and control x3
  • Boiler making x3

Duties and Responsibilities

  • To Be Adviced.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Must have 5 'O' levels including English, Maths and Science.
  • 'A' levels will be an added advantage.
  • Should be below 24 years.
  • Clearance letter from Manpower.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants must send their applications to:

The Human Resources Manager

Sino - Zimbabwe Cement Company

P.O. Box 2038

GWERU

Or

Email: recruitment@sinozim.co.zw

Deadline: 03 July 2023

Website

Sino-Zim is a Gweru-based cement manufacturer situated 38 KM from Gweru in Midlands Province and is a joint business venture between a Chinese Foreign Direct Investment partner, China Building- Material Corporation.

