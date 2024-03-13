Architect - Finance, Administration & Infrastructure: LEVEL 8 (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above mentioned post within the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) – an equal opportunity employer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Preparing Project Initiation documents for prioritized and approved projects.

Producing designs for buildings and other infrastructure in line with user requirements before submitting to Head Infrastructure Projects and users for approvals.

Preparing sectional projects and operational budget using projects BOQs, program of works and operational plans before submitting them to the head of division for consideration and approval.

Monitoring construction projects expenditure against the budget to ensure project costs are within the budget.

Participating and contributing in contract negotiations with project consultants and contractors to facilitate and recommend contract signing.

Coordinating the provision of project materials and services by project consultants, contractors, suppliers and service providers to ensure delivery of goods and services to specified quantities, quality and specified timelines.

Implements divisional and operational plans quarterly.

Drawing plans to manage the risk for the section and implement it before evaluating the success of the risk management processes.

Reviewing project reports, down payment accounts before onward submission for approval.

Allocating duties to staff and setting up performance standards for subordinates.

Applying the code of conduct where necessary and participating in disciplinary hearings.

Qualifications and Experience

A Graduate Degree in Architecture or equivalent.

Any qualification in project management is a must.

At least 2 years’ relevant post graduate experience.

An MBA/MBL/MSc or equivalent is an added advantage.

Job Skills and Competencies

Ability to meet set deadlines, maintain confidentiality and prioritise multiple tasks.

Ability to work both independently and as part of a team.

Self-starter with the ability to work under pressure and beyond stipulated hours.

Unquestionable integrity and commitment to duty.

Good analytical skills.

Strong communication and presentation skills along with ability to work in a highly collaborative environment.

Ability to work with minimum supervision.

Good organisational, people and time management skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae, All applications should be emailed to: ZimraRecruitment@zimra.co.zw, clearly stating the position applied for and addressed to: