Area ICT Officer: G6 (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

The Incumbent will be reporting to the Head I.T will be responsible for the following, among other duties:

Deploys and upgrades computing, networking hardware and software, maintains all ICT hardware and software at post offices in area of jurisdiction to ensure that the network is capable of meeting the needs of the organisation.

Maintains WAN links for post offices in area of control and creates a rapport with technical staff for service providers.

Implements ICT quality and security control systems, enforces user adherence to standard ICTs operating procedures.

Develops and implement preventive maintenance schedules

Provides technical support and training to end users especially when new systems are being rolled out.

Investigates problems & other requests for support and determines appropriate actions to take

Responds to agreed plans to install or remove items of hardware and/or software and reports details of all hardware/software items installed and removed so that configuration management records can be updated.

Ensures that disruptive situations in systems are identified and resolved quickly with minimal disruption to users.

Assists in managing external providers of ICT services ensuring they deliver a high quality output on time and within budget.

Represents the IT department at functions or forums in the area where Zimpost ICT services are required.

Undertakes such other duties as may be agreed from time to time with the Head IT.

Qualifications and Experience

In depth knowledge of Windows 2003/2008 Server, Active Directory, Linux OS.

Good understanding of SQL 2005/2008, Progress Open Edge DBMS.

Hand-on experience with MS Suite configuration esp. MS Word and Outlook.

Understanding of LAN/WAN, TCP/IP, VPN switches, firewalls and routers.

Microsoft and Cisco network engineering certification desirable.

Good network troubleshooting skills and experience working with network management tools – knowledge of SolarWinds desirable.

How to Apply

If you wish to be considered for any of the above positions, please submit your application, Curriculum Vitae, certified copies of academic and/ or professional certificates, addressed under confidential cover to: