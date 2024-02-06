Area Sales Coordinator (Midlands)

Job Description

Prodairy, a world-class manufacturer of fast-moving consumer goods, is seeking a motivated individual to join our team as an Area Sales Coordinator for Midlands Province.

Duties and Responsibilities

Responsible for primary sales at the Provincial level.

Develops sales by increasing the number of traders.

Ensures good stock cover for the region across all channels.

Addresses stock-related challenges and allocates stocks to customers in line with the availability and strategic intent.

Manages debtors' accounts and ensures timeous payments by customers to the company in line with agreed terms.

Drafts, communicates, and implements channel strategies for the province.

Checks merchandising, products, and price compliance reporting within the communicated deadlines.

Adheres to safety, health environment, and quality systems.

Any other duties as may be required from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

Should have 5 years’ experience in similar role.

Degree in Sales and Marketing/Business Management or any other relevant qualification.

Software: MS Office/Excel.

Knowledge of FMCG/Dairy Business.

Ability to work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.

Personality: Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Age Profile: 30-40 years.

Fast-paced culture.

Other

How to Apply

If you are looking to join the fast-moving consumer goods world-class manufacturer then please send an email to: recruitment@prodairy.co.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.

Deadline: 11 February 2024