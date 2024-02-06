Pindula|Search Pindula
Prodairy (Private) Limited

Area Sales Coordinator (Midlands)

Prodairy (Private) Limited
Feb. 11, 2024
Job Description

Prodairy, a world-class manufacturer of fast-moving consumer goods, is seeking a motivated individual to join our team as an Area Sales Coordinator for Midlands Province.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Responsible for primary sales at the Provincial level.
  • Develops sales by increasing the number of traders.
  • Ensures good stock cover for the region across all channels.
  • Addresses stock-related challenges and allocates stocks to customers in line with the availability and strategic intent.
  • Manages debtors' accounts and ensures timeous payments by customers to the company in line with agreed terms.
  • Drafts, communicates, and implements channel strategies for the province.
  • Checks merchandising, products, and price compliance reporting within the communicated deadlines.
  • Adheres to safety, health environment, and quality systems.
  • Any other duties as may be required from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Should have 5 years’ experience in similar role.
  • Degree in Sales and Marketing/Business Management or any other relevant qualification.
  • Software: MS Office/Excel.
  • Knowledge of FMCG/Dairy Business.
  • Ability to work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.
  • Personality: Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
  • Age Profile: 30-40 years.
  • Fast-paced culture.

Other

How to Apply

If you are looking to join the fast-moving consumer goods world-class manufacturer then please send an email to: recruitment@prodairy.co.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.

Deadline: 11 February 2024

Prodairy (Private) Limited

