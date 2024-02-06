Area Sales Coordinator (Midlands)
Prodairy (Private) Limited
Job Description
Prodairy, a world-class manufacturer of fast-moving consumer goods, is seeking a motivated individual to join our team as an Area Sales Coordinator for Midlands Province.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Responsible for primary sales at the Provincial level.
- Develops sales by increasing the number of traders.
- Ensures good stock cover for the region across all channels.
- Addresses stock-related challenges and allocates stocks to customers in line with the availability and strategic intent.
- Manages debtors' accounts and ensures timeous payments by customers to the company in line with agreed terms.
- Drafts, communicates, and implements channel strategies for the province.
- Checks merchandising, products, and price compliance reporting within the communicated deadlines.
- Adheres to safety, health environment, and quality systems.
- Any other duties as may be required from time to time.
Qualifications and Experience
- Should have 5 years’ experience in similar role.
- Degree in Sales and Marketing/Business Management or any other relevant qualification.
- Software: MS Office/Excel.
- Knowledge of FMCG/Dairy Business.
- Ability to work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.
- Personality: Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Age Profile: 30-40 years.
- Fast-paced culture.
Other
How to Apply
If you are looking to join the fast-moving consumer goods world-class manufacturer then please send an email to: recruitment@prodairy.co.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.
Deadline: 11 February 2024
