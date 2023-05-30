Area Sales Coordinators x3

Job Description

Are you looking to join Prodairy? We are not just a business organization, but a fast-moving consumer goods world-class manufacturer. We are looking for results-driven and solution-oriented individuals to join our Sales Department in the role of Area Sales Coordinators. The incumbents shall be stationed in three provinces, namely Masvingo, Manicaland & Midlands.

Duties and Responsibilities

Responsible for primary sales at the Provincial level.

Develops sales by increasing the number of traders.

Ensures good stock cover for the region across all channels.

Addresses stock-related challenges and allocates stocks to customers in line with the availability and strategic intent.

Manages debtors' accounts and ensures timeous payments by customers to the company in line with agreed terms.

Drafts, communicates and implements channel strategies for the province.

Checks merchandising, products, and price compliance reporting within the communicated deadlines.

Adheres to safety, health environment, and quality systems.

Any other duties as may be required from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

3 years experience in a similar role.

Degree in Sales and Marketing/Business Management or any other relevant qualification.

Software: MS Office/ Excel.

Knowledge of FMCG/ Dairy Business.

Ability to work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.

Personality: Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Fast-paced culture.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested to join the fast-moving consumer goods world-class manufacturer then please send an email to: recruitment@prodairy.co.zw, clearly indicating the POSITION AND REGION you are applying for on the subject of the email.

Deadline: 01 June 2023