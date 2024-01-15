Art and Design Teacher: Senior School (Chegutu)

Job Description

Mother Touch Group of Schools, an elite educational institution is seeking to appoint a confident, self-motivated and well-groomed person of integrity to occupy the post of Art and Design Teacher for the Senior School in Chegutu, Mashonaland West Province. The incumbent should have taught examination classes with traceable reference of good results.

Duties and Responsibilities

The incumbent shall be a full-time class teacher, with experience of teaching Cambridge, appreciation of 21st century learning methods, good teaching skills and abilities.

The incumbent should be passionate about extra-curriculum activities like sports, clubs and participation in allied arts competitions.

Ability to teach any other subject will be an added advantage.

Qualifications and Experience

At least a degree in education.

Diploma in Education an added advantage.

Highly organised.

Attention to detail.

Private schools experience will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Application letters, CVs and academic certificates should be emailed to: recruitment.mtgs@gmail.com

Deadline: 17 January 2024