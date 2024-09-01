Art Instructor (Harare)

Job Description

The position of Education Instructor is a full-time job in the National Gallery of Zimbabwe’s School of Visual Arts. It requires enthusiasm and a passion for art in Zimbabwe. The Art Instructor will responsible for teaching art classes to students of various ages and skill levels. They create and implement engaging lesson plans, provide individualized instruction, and foster a positive and creative learning environment.

Duties and Responsibilities

The Education Instructor is responsible for instructing students in the basic principles of art and art history.

Developing Art instruction curriculum.

Developing art mediums such as paint, pencil, charcoal, pastels, and even photography.

Supervising and assisting students in grading artwork and encouraging creativity.

Teaching techniques in a variety of mediums and demonstrations.

Focusing on didactic instruction, for art history which focus on the history of art through different eras.

Imparting knowledge of art history and different art genres in order to teach a range of art styles.

Communicating concrete and abstract concepts to students.

Spotting and cultivating creativity.

Coordinating HEXCO course programs.

Assisting Head Instructor in the administration of the school.

Qualifications and Experience

The Education Instructor must have: a Bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts, or related field.

Experience working in a government setting will be an added advantage.

Good oral and written communication skills.

Self- motivation.

nitiative and ability to work as a team.

Excellent problem solving.

Analytical and numerical abilities.

Competent in MS Word, Windows, Power Point, Office Outlook, Design Software.

A highly target driven self-starter and have proven leadership capacity and experience.

Other

How to Apply

To apply for this position please send your CV and cover letter to: hr@nationalgallery.co.zw or The Executive Director; National Gallery of Zimbabwe; 20 Julius Nyerere Way; P O Box CY848 ; Causeway ; Harare

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.