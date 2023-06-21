Artificial Intelligence & Data Operations Manager

Job Description

The role is responsible to guide the implementation of artificial intelligence enabled products and systems that are necessary to ensure best possible customer service over and above accurate, timely and relevant analytics for decision making, innovations, and market development. The role also oversees the implementation of a common approach to data management, data governance and adoption of artificial intelligence including advanced analytics.

Duties and Responsibilities

Work with ecosystem-partners towards achieving a 360 degree of the customer using advanced analytics.

Design a road map towards a cloud-native, API based data architecture.

Develops section processes to match the Digital service Provider strategy.

AI and Advanced Analytics evangelism to influence CAPEX investment in AI through measurable customer value from low hanging fruit use-cases.

Leads delivery autonomous products and services for a superior customer experience.

Ensures availability of Data Warehouse/ Data Lake as per SLA through overseeing execution of routine checks and attendance to data warehouse alarms.

Collaborate with Product owners to bridge from traditional Telco systems sys to new AI driven systems and architecture.

Deliver new AI enabled products and services at the right cost point.

Collaborate with Commercial and Customer Experience teams to drive data monetisation.

Collaborate with Legal team guarantee customer privacy and adherence to applicable laws.

Develops section tactical plans to meet its agreed goals and objectives, meet sectional staff on a weekly basis, identifies and agrees key result areas, key objectives/ tasks, and action plans.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Electronic Engineering, Computer Engineering, Mathematics, Statistics, Operations-Research or equivalent.

MBA or relevant vocational/ professional qualification is an added advantage.

Must have 5 years industry experience.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://recruitment.econet.co.zw/job/artificial-intelligence-data-operations-manager-x1/

Deadline: 21 June 2023

