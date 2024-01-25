Artificial Intelligence Graduate Trainees x3
Job Description
We are seeking three (3) ambitious Graduate Trainees to join our growing artificial intelligence research laboratory at Bindura University. You will work closely with other senior researchers on cutting edge AI projects while developing your own research skills and experience. This is an excellent opportunity for those interested in pursuing a career in Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML) research, training and applications.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Conduct research projects in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and neural networks under the guidance of experienced researchers.
- Participate in the development of policy briefs, whitepapers, literature reviews, data collection/cleaning, building/training models and analysing results.
- Conduct AI related training in business and academic environments
- Present research findings at lab meetings, and conferences.
- Publish academic papers as lead author or supporting author.
- Assist senior researchers in planning projects, grant applications, and building partnerships.
Qualifications and Experience
- Recently completed Undergraduate degree in Computer Science, Data Science, Computer/Electronic/Electrical Engineering, Big Data, Data Analytics, Informatics, Information Systems, Information Security and Assurance, Software Engineering or related quantitative field (Masters is an added advantage).
- Strong academic background with research experience in Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML).
- Proficiency in Python, Tensor Flow, PyTorch or other ML frameworks.
- Knowledge of AI/ML theory, algorithms, applications.
- Statistical analysis and data visualization reporting skills (knowledge of the following tools: Power BI, R and Tableau preferred).
- Excellent written and verbal communication abilities.
- Highly motivated and able to work collaboratively as part of a research and training team.
Benefits:
- Hands-on experience conducting pioneering AI research.
- Build a strong foundation for a career in AI research or industry.
- Opportunity to publish academic papers and attend conferences.
- Workspace in a state-of-the-art research lab.
- A competitive monthly stipend.
NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous PDF format to: deputyreg.hr@buse.ac.zw consisting of the following:
application letter, certified copies of Educational certificates, National ID, Birth Certificate and CVs giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including email addresses.
Applications should clearly indicate the “Post” which is being applied for in the subject line and addressed to:
The Deputy Registrar- Human Resources and Administration
Bindura University of Science Education
P Bag 1020
BINDURA
For more information phone (66210) 7531-2, 7622, 7623, 0772 154 882-9.
“Shaping and Creating the Future: Building Zimbabwe”
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. Candidates who responded to our previous advert need not to re-apply.
Deadline: 29 January 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Bindura University of Science Education is a Zimbabwean university offering courses within the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, Science Education, Commerce and Social Sciences.
Address: 741 Chimurenga road, Bindura