Artificial Intelligence Graduate Trainees x3

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous PDF format to: deputyreg.hr@buse.ac.zw consisting of the following:

application letter, certified copies of Educational certificates, National ID, Birth Certificate and CVs giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including email addresses.

Applications should clearly indicate the “Post” which is being applied for in the subject line and addressed to:

The Deputy Registrar- Human Resources and Administration

Bindura University of Science Education

P Bag 1020

BINDURA

For more information phone (66210) 7531-2, 7622, 7623, 0772 154 882-9.

“Shaping and Creating the Future: Building Zimbabwe”

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. Candidates who responded to our previous advert need not to re-apply.

Deadline: 29 January 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message