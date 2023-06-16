Artisan and Semi-Skilled Welders and Boilermakers (Chiredzi)

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned posts. To perform job responsibilities per trade skills level.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Interpreting working drawings correctly, fabricate and weld quality structures at the appropriate skilled level, using appropriate methods and machinery.
- Performing project tasks as instructed and complete tasks without “redos”.
- Planning for tooling and spares with regards to daily and scheduled works.
- Performing risk assessments for every task, maintaining and focusing on safe work practices and a safe work environment.
- Teaming up and assisting in preparing, establishing and implementing appropriate working procedures in achieving deadlines.
- Delivering against the agreed key performance indicators established for within the specified area/ scope of work.
Qualifications and Experience
- For Artisan Welders and Boilermakers;
- Class 1 qualification together with a minimum of 3 years hands-on experience prefebly in a heavy manufacturing industry is required.
- Good interpretation of working drawings.
- Attention to details.
- Safety conscious and good use of hand and power tools.
- For Semi-Skilled Boilermakesr, a Class 3 or 2 Welding trade qualification with at least 2 years’ experience in heavy industry is required.
- Safety conscious and good use of hand and power tools.
Other
How to Apply
Send detailed CV and attachments of professional qualifiications to: torupeyi.mhariwa@greenfuel.co.zw
Deadline: 30 June 2023
Green Fuel
Green Fuel offers environmentally friendly and sustainable renewable vehicle fuel and electricity that reduces greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality. The Green Fuel Ethanol Project was awarded National Project Status by the Government of Zimbabwe due to the significant benefits it will bring to the country.
Green Fuel's estates are located in Chipinge, Zimbabwe. The Chisumbanje Estate – 40,000 hectares· The Middle Sabi Estate – 10,000 hectares.
