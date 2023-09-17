Artisan Assistant Class 2
Job Description
Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology is a global leader in the supply of equipment, tools, services, support and technical solutions for the mining and construction industry. We offer a diverse range of opportunities through our businesses and cross-border networks, enabling you to explore your potential and thrive.
The Artisan Assistant will be responsible for assisting in components and remanufacture services as identified and requested to a required standard thereby ensuring internal and external Customer satisfaction including SHEQ effectiveness. Job-ID: R0059211
Duties and Responsibilities
The Artisan Assistant will be responsible for assisting Artisan in component repairs and remanufacture processes. The various skills/ competences are, among other things:
- Repair of components i.e Drifters, transmission, and axles.
- Assist in remanufacture assembling processes.
- Making workstation safe for both man and equipment.
- Assisting the Artisans in management of tools and equipment.
- General housekeeping of the workshop and workstation including painting.
- Operating Forklift.
Qualifications and Experience
- At minimum 5 “O” Level passes.
- Class 2 Craft Certificate (Diesel Plant Fitter/ Power Electrician/ Auto Electrician).
- Experience in working in workshop and mining environment is an added advantage.
- Driving license will be an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://www.home.sandvik/en/careers/job-search/jobs/manufacturing/R0059211/
We offer you an interesting role in an international business environment as well as opportunities for your professional development. At Sandvik, we believe that diversity of experience, perspective and background will lead to a better environment for our employees, our business and, thereby, our customers.
Deadline: 22 September 2023
Sandvik
Sandvik AB is a Swedish multinational engineering company specializing in products and services for mining, rock excavation, rock drilling, rock processing, metal cutting and machining. The company was founded in Gävleborg County, Sweden, in 1862. It is a global leader in the supply of equipment, tools, services, support and technical solutions for the mining and construction industry.