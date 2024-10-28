Artisan Electricians (Chipinge)
Green Fuel
Job Description
To perform electrical installations, modifications, planned maintenance repairs and breakdowns.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assembling, installing, testing and maintaining of electrical wiring, plant machinery and equipment, appliances, apparatus and fixtures.
- Diagnosing malfunctioning electrical systems, apparatus and components using test equipment and hands tools to locate root cause of problem or failure then rectify.
- Inspecting of electrical systems, equipment and components to identify hazards and defects for the need for adjustments or repair and compliance with codes.
- Performing Risk Assessments for every task, maintaining and focusing on safe work practices and a safe work environment.
- Coordinate compliance issues as guided by Statutes and Regulations.
Qualifications and Experience
- NC/ND in Electrical Power Engineering.
- Apprentice Trained Journeyman Class 1 Electrician with 3 years post qualifying experience, preferably in the sugar processing industry.
- Or Class 1 Trade Tested Electrician with 4 years of industrial experience preferably in the sugar processing industry.
Other
How to Apply
Send detailed CV and copy of certificates to: faith.muchatukwa@greenfuel.co.zw
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Green Fuel
Browse Jobs
Green Fuel offers environmentally friendly and sustainable renewable vehicle fuel and electricity that reduces greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality. The Green Fuel Ethanol Project was awarded National Project Status by the Government of Zimbabwe due to the significant benefits it will bring to the country.
Green Fuel's estates are located in Chipinge, Zimbabwe. The Chisumbanje Estate – 40,000 hectares· The Middle Sabi Estate – 10,000 hectares.
Related Jobs
ZimPost
Electrician (Harare)
Deadline:
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Welder
Deadline: