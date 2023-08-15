Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Artisan Fitter Dry Mortars (Harare)
Khaya Cement Limited
Job Description
Khavah Cement Zimbabwe is recruiting to fill the position of Artisan Fitter Dry Mortars.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Apprentice Trained Fitter and Turner.
- Must 3 years post trade experience in fitting and turning.
- At least 5 'O' level passes including Mathematics.
- Experience with the cement manufacturing or mining industry an added advantage.
Competencies:
- Good understanding o satet systems.
- Minimum 5 years relevant experience in maintenance of Heavy Manufacturing or Process Industry Machinery.
- Good inspection and problem-solving skills.
- In depth knowledge of pneumatics and hydraulics.
Other
How to Apply
As a business we work to a fair, effective and efficient recruitment procedure, which is cognizant of the regulatory requirements and the Companv's Equality and Diversity ambitions.
Individuals who meet the basic requirements and arecinterested in this challenging career opportunity should send applications to: hr@khayahcement.com.
Deadline: 18 August 2023
Khayah Cement is one of Zimbabwe's largest suppliers of cement and allied products.
