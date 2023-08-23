Artisan HOWO Mechanic x2 (Chiredzi)

Job Description

Under the general direction of the Chargehand, the artisan shall be responsible to competently keep Howo fleet to a 100% productivity availability to the department. This shall be accomplished through performing routine inspections; preventative and scheduled/planned maintenance activities; repairs; rebuilds and attending to breakdowns following written procedures and/ or verbal instructions while adhering to all company safety and quality standards. To perform any other duties as assigned by the chargehand.

Duties and Responsibilities

Diagnosing and troubleshooting all Howo Trucks Fleet failures and then performing component repairs according to manuals/ factory specifications and knowledge of engine performances, using hand tools, power tools and testing instrumentation.

Carrying out routine, preventative and planned maintenance checks within area of responsibility with 100% compliance to SOPs.

Attending to breakdowns immediately as they happen and complete the tasks with “zero re-dos” within allocated time frame and adhering to safety standards.

Performing rebuilds and overhauls on major assemblies and accessories.

Completes work order documentation after every performed task(s) the same day of occurrence.

Ensuring all housekeeping and SHE issues within work areas all the times.

Qualifications and Experience

National Certificate and Class 1 in Motor Vehicle Mechanics from a recognised institution together with 5 years of proven hands-on experience.

Or Apprentice Trained Journeyman Motor Mechanic with 5 years’ experience.

Or an Upgrading Trade Tested Class 1 Motor Mechanic with at least 4 years proven hands-on experience on HOWO, DAF, VOLVO, IVECO.

Ability to correctly read and interpret user manuals.

A team player with good communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should apply to email: hrharvesting.pool@greenfuel.co.zw or allan.mutukura@greenfuel.co.zw

NB: Please enclose detailed CV and certified copies of relevant documents.