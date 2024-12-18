Artisan Supervisor – Fleet Maintenance (Gweru)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Manage and lead a team of mechanics and technicians, providing guidance, training, and support to ensure efficient and effective repair and maintenance operations.
- Oversee the scheduling of repairs and maintenance tasks to ensure that all work is completed within set timelines.
- Prioritize and assign work orders to the team members based on the urgency and importance of each task.
- Conduct regular inspections of fleet vehicles to identify any issues or potential repairs needed.
- Coordinate with fleet operators and other departments to understand their repair and maintenance needs and provide appropriate solutions.
- Maintain accurate records of all repairs, maintenance tasks, and parts inventory
- Ensure compliance with safety regulations and provide training on safety protocols for all team members.
- Manage relationships with external vendors and suppliers to ensure the availability of parts and materials needed for repairs and maintenance.
- Conduct performance evaluations and provide feedback and coaching to team members for their professional growth.
- Stay updated with the latest advancements and innovations in automotive repair and maintenance techniques.
Qualifications and Experience
- 5 O Levels including English Language and Mathematics.
- Diploma or Class 1 in Automotive Technology.
- Proven post-qualification experience in fleet maintenance for at least 3 years.
- Valid driver’s license with a clean driving record.
Person Specification:
- Proven experience as a supervisor or manager in an auto repair shop or fleet maintenance facility.
- In-depth knowledge of automotive repair and maintenance procedures for a variety of vehicles, including cars, trucks, vans, farm and construction equipment.
- Strong leadership and team management skills, with the ability to inspire and motivate team members to achieve high-quality results.
- Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to make sound decisions under pressure.
- Exceptional organizational skills to manage multiple tasks and priorities effectively.
- Strong communication skills, both written and verbal, to effectively interact with team members, fleet operators, and other departments.
- Proficient computer skills, including experience with repair and maintenance software.
- Attention to detail and a commitment to delivering high-quality work.
- Knowledge of safety regulations and procedures related to automotive repair and maintenance
- Ability to work flexible hours, including evenings and weekends if required.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number (s) and names and email addresses of three referees to:
The Deputy Registrar (Human Resource)
Midlands State University
Soft copies of applications should be sent to the email address below: vacancies@staff.msu.ac.zw. Application documents must be in a single-scan pdf format.
Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.
The closing date for this advert is 18 December 2024. Applicants should clearly state the post being applied for in the subject line. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted within 30 days from the closing date of the advert. If not contacted, your application will be deemed not successful.
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University is a government owned university in Zimbabwe. The university offers a wide variety of courses and many specialist programmes. The university is accredited through the National Council for Higher Education, under the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education of Zimbabwe.