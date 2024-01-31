Assistant Accountant (Bulawayo)

Job Description

The Organisation is looking for an Assistant Accountant to join the team. The individual will be reporting to the Accountant and will be responsible for facilitating timely production of financial reports by capturing accounting transactions timely and accurately.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist in preparation of SBU management Accounts.

Reconciliation of General Ledger Accounts and Control Accounts.

Reconciling intercompany transactions.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Accounting, ACCA, or equivalent qualification.

Minimum of two years of job experience in a similar position, preferably in FMCG

Familiarity with accounting standards, procedures, and principles.

Ability to work independently, under pressure, with attention to detail and accuracy.

Excellent time management and organizational abilities.

Other

How to Apply

All interested candidates are advised to forward their applications with detailed CVs to: hr@url.co.zw

Deadline: 28 January 2024