Assistant Accountant (Bulawayo)
United Refineries Limited
Job Description
The Organisation is looking for an Assistant Accountant to join the team. The individual will be reporting to the Accountant and will be responsible for facilitating timely production of financial reports by capturing accounting transactions timely and accurately.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assist in preparation of SBU management Accounts.
- Reconciliation of General Ledger Accounts and Control Accounts.
- Reconciling intercompany transactions.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Accounting, ACCA, or equivalent qualification.
- Minimum of two years of job experience in a similar position, preferably in FMCG
- Familiarity with accounting standards, procedures, and principles.
- Ability to work independently, under pressure, with attention to detail and accuracy.
- Excellent time management and organizational abilities.
Other
How to Apply
All interested candidates are advised to forward their applications with detailed CVs to: hr@url.co.zw
Deadline: 28 January 2024
United Refineries Limited
United Refineries Limited (URL) is a personal care and agro-commodities manufacturer in Zimbabwe. The company was founded in 1946 and is based in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.
