Sable Foods

Assistant Accountant (Chegutu)

Sable Foods
Jun. 06, 2023
Job Description

Applicants are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above urgent position that has arisen in our dynamic organization.

The incumbent will be reporting to the Accountant and will be responsible for the following among other duties:

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Prepares Creditors, Debtors and bank reconciliations.
  • Assisting in preparing and processing month end reports and assist with the preparation of budgets, cash-flows, forecast reports and Management Accounts.
  • Maintaining and keeping an up-to-date external audit file.
  • Maintenance of the Fixed Assets Register and ensuring all assets are correctly recorded, depreciated and tagged.
  • Inventory reconciliations and conducting stock accounts.
  • Any other duties as may be assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Accounting or equivalent.
  • At least 3 years’ experience.
  • Software Pastel Partner.
  • Knowledge of Bookkeeping Practices.
  • FMCG knowledge is an added advantage.
  • Understanding of FMCG customer base is also an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Prospective candidates should be in possession of the above. Applications together with current detailed CV’s and expected salary should be delivered to:

The Group Human Resources Officer

SABLE FOODS

3122/3 ZMDC Shopping Complex

Chegutu

OR

Send email on: hr@freshandfrozen.co.zw

NB: Applications will be shortlisted on a rolling basis and the employer may conduct interviews before the deadline.

Deadline: 06 June 2023

Sable Foods

The Sable brand is owned by Sable Park Estates, a company based in Chegutu that has been operational for over 30 years. John and Bridget Eastwood founded it in 1984. Up until 2016 it was a family run business and is still headed by its CEO, Sean Eastwood, the son of John and Bridget.

