Assistant Accountant Finance (Harare)
Job Description
We are looking for an enthusiastic, self–motivated, and committed individuals to join our Dynamic Team for the position mentioned above.
The incumbent will be responsible to the Accountant Finance.
Basic Function: Assists in the review, internal control assessment compliance assessment; completeness of the trial balance, and preparation of monthly management reports, monthly reconciliations, and annual financial statements. Preparation of daily, and monthly liquidity reports and other ADHOC reports as and when required.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assists the Accountant to create and maintain the company’s charts of accounts.
- Assists with the scheduling and synchronizing of the accounting cycle in accordance with key reporting dates (Executive Committee meetings and Board Meetings)
- Assists in the Compilation of the annual financial statements according to International Financial Reporting Standards.
- Assists the Accountant with the collation of the annual audit file including reconciliations and supporting schedules.
- Performs and monitors key financial ratios and notes any deviations from normal trends.
- Maintains the fixed asset register to ensure information is relevant and up to date.
- Effect and monitor company asset transfers disposal and acquisitions.
- Reconciles assets under the construction register to ensure correct classifications.
- Maintains short-term investment schedules in accordance with investment policy.
- Prepares loan amortization schedules and posts the capital amounts finance charges as classified.
- Assists in designing and documenting accounting policies and procedures
- Reviews the work of subordinates for completeness and accuracy.
- Completes related tasks as and when required.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s Degree in Financial Accounting / Financial Intelligence.
- Exposure to International Financial Reporting Standards; Tax and Regulatory Legislation and advanced Excel skills.
- Professional Accounting certification is an added advantage.
Competencies:
- Highly motivated, passionate energetic, action-orientated self-starter.
- Ability to collect, interpret, and/or analyze complete data and information.
- Working knowledge and understanding of the basic principles, theories, concepts, standards, and practices in Finance.
- An understanding of business financial concepts with the ability to conduct basic financial analyses.
- Ability and capability to meet deadlines.
Other
How to Apply
If you wish to be considered for the above post, please apply using the following email: careers@telone.co.zw. Please note that Canvassing will disqualify applicants and communication will be made to shortlisted candidates only.
Deadline: 24 October 2023
Telone
TelOne Zimbabwe is a parastatal telecommunications company owned by the Zimbabwe government headquartered in Harare's Central Business District. It provides Voice, Internet and Data services and has a wide network distribution with infrastructure in almost every corner of this country.