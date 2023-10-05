Pindula|Search Pindula
Gwanda State University (GSU)

Assistant Accountant

Gwanda State University (GSU)
Oct. 13, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Supervises activities of subordinates.
  • Preparing, examining, and analyzing accounting records for accuracy and completeness.
  • Maintaining financial security by following internal controls.
  • Preparing Payroll.
  • Prepares financial reports and reconciliation ensuring conformance to reporting and procedural standards.
  • Advises administrative management as to procedures concerning expenditures and other accounting practices.
  • Maintains accounting and budget records.
  • Researches, analyzes, and uses independent judgment in a variety of daily and non-routine decisions affecting assigned function.
  • Reviews statements of accounting information and other reports provided by the University general ledger system.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A first Degree in Accounting/Finance/Banking.
  • A professional qualification in Accounting is an added advantage.
  • Five (5) Ordinary Level Passes including English Language and Mathematics.
  • Have a minimum of two (2) years experience.
  • Working knowledge of accounting related computer packages (e.g. Pastel, Paywell, Excel) and meticulous attention to detail.
  • High level of professionalism and integrity.
  • Skill in performing detailed and complex numerical computations and reports.
  • Good interpersonal communication and documentation skills.

Other

How to Apply

Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three eferees including email addresses should be sent to: human.resources@gsu.ac.zw or hand delivered to:

Acting Senior Assistant Registrar

Human Resources Section

Gwanda State University

Epoch Mine Campus

P O Box 30

Filabusi

Conditions of Service: Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits are offered. The information on salary and other benefits will be made available to the short-listed candidates.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 13 October 2023

Gwanda State University (GSU)

Gwanda State University is a state higher education institution that is in Gwanda, Zimbabwe. The university is temporarily at the former Epoch Mine in Gwanda whilst construction takes place. The main campus shall be on an 87 hectares (210 acres) site in Gwanda, with a 2.5 hectares (6.2 acres) farm at Filabusi.

Address: Epoch Mine Campus, P.O Box 30, Filabusi

