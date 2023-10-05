Assistant Accountant

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Supervises activities of subordinates.

Preparing, examining, and analyzing accounting records for accuracy and completeness.

Maintaining financial security by following internal controls.

Preparing Payroll.

Prepares financial reports and reconciliation ensuring conformance to reporting and procedural standards.

Advises administrative management as to procedures concerning expenditures and other accounting practices.

Maintains accounting and budget records.

Researches, analyzes, and uses independent judgment in a variety of daily and non-routine decisions affecting assigned function.

Reviews statements of accounting information and other reports provided by the University general ledger system.

Qualifications and Experience

A first Degree in Accounting/Finance/Banking.

A professional qualification in Accounting is an added advantage.

Five (5) Ordinary Level Passes including English Language and Mathematics.

Have a minimum of two (2) years experience.

Working knowledge of accounting related computer packages (e.g. Pastel, Paywell, Excel) and meticulous attention to detail.

High level of professionalism and integrity.

Skill in performing detailed and complex numerical computations and reports.

Good interpersonal communication and documentation skills.

Other

How to Apply

Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three eferees including email addresses should be sent to: human.resources@gsu.ac.zw or hand delivered to:

Acting Senior Assistant Registrar