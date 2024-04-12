Assistant Accountant (Harare)

Job Description

An exciting opportunity of an Assistant Accountant has risen up within our Finance department. The successful candidate shall be responsible for financial reporting, controls and maintenance of the Asset Register. Qualified and experienced candidates who have financial services sector experience are encouraged to apply.

Duties and Responsibilities

Preparation of monthly management accounts.

Managing the month-end and ensuring all entries are processed correctly and on-time.

Maintenance of fixed asset register.

General ledger accounts reconciliations.

Ensuring all financial records are complete, up to date and filed systematically.

Any other duties within the scope of the job.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Accounting.

Full membership with ACCA , CIS or articled clerkship.

Minimum of 2 years working experience in Finance preferably financial services sector.

Knowledge of IFRS , IAS standards critical.

Other

How to Apply

All applications addressed to: hr@empowerbank.co.zw, clearly stating the position being applied for under the subject matter. Copies of academic and professional qualifications must be attached on all applications.

Deadline: 05 April 2024