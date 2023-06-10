Assistant Accountant (Harare)

Job Description
Are you looking to join Prodairy? We are not just a business organization, but a fast-moving consumer goods world-class manufacturer. We are looking for a reliable and organized individual to join our Finance Department in the role of Assistant Accountant.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Prepares monthly and year-end revenue and expense reports.
- Checks accounting codes for proper allocation of costs.
- Ensures that all tax-related filings and compliance requirements are met in a timely and accurate manner.
- Analyses the tax implications of business decisions and provides guidance on how to structure transactions in a tax-efficient manner.
- Prepares and reviews financial statements, including income statements, balance sheets, and cash flow statements.
- Stays up-to-date with changes in tax laws and regulations, and provides guidance and recommendations to the company on how to comply with these changes.
- Adheres to safety, health environment, and quality systems.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Accounting or equivalent.
- 2-3 years experience in a similar role.
- Software: Pastel Evolution/ Excel/ Sage 1000.
- Knowledge of Manufacturing Background.
- Ability to work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.
- Personality: Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- FMCG Manufacturing.
- Fast-paced culture.
Other
How to Apply
If you are looking to join the fast-moving consumer goods world class manufacturer then please send an email to: recruitment@prodairy.co.zw, clearly indicating the POSITION you are applying for on the subject of the email.
Deadline: 15 June 2023