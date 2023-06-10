Assistant Accountant (Harare)

Job Description

Are you looking to join Prodairy? We are not just a business organization, but a fast-moving consumer goods world-class manufacturer. We are looking for a reliable and organized individual to join our Finance Department in the role of Assistant Accountant.

Duties and Responsibilities

Prepares monthly and year-end revenue and expense reports.

Checks accounting codes for proper allocation of costs.

Ensures that all tax-related filings and compliance requirements are met in a timely and accurate manner.

Analyses the tax implications of business decisions and provides guidance on how to structure transactions in a tax-efficient manner.

Prepares and reviews financial statements, including income statements, balance sheets, and cash flow statements.

Stays up-to-date with changes in tax laws and regulations, and provides guidance and recommendations to the company on how to comply with these changes.

Adheres to safety, health environment, and quality systems.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Accounting or equivalent.

2-3 years experience in a similar role.

Software: Pastel Evolution/ Excel/ Sage 1000.

Knowledge of Manufacturing Background.

Ability to work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.

Personality: Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

FMCG Manufacturing.

Fast-paced culture.

Other

How to Apply

If you are looking to join the fast-moving consumer goods world class manufacturer then please send an email to: recruitment@prodairy.co.zw, clearly indicating the POSITION you are applying for on the subject of the email.

Deadline: 15 June 2023