Assistant Accountant (Harare)

Job Description
Duties and Responsibilities
- Financial Accounting and reporting.
- Assist in the production of financial statements including profit and loss accounts, budgets, cash flows, monthly and annual management accounts, variance analysis and commentaries.
- Assist in managing the general ledger and maintaining integrity of information.
- Credit control.
Qualifications and Experience
- Higher National Diploma or degree in accounting.
- An aggregate of five years’ post-graduate experience in financial accounting.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit CVs to: vacancies@securico.co.zw
Deadline: 21 May 2023