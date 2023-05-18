Pindula|
SECURICO Security Services

Assistant Accountant (Harare)

SECURICO Security Services
May. 21, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Financial Accounting and reporting.
  • Assist in the production of financial statements including profit and loss accounts, budgets, cash flows, monthly and annual management accounts, variance analysis and commentaries.
  • Assist in managing the general ledger and maintaining integrity of information.
  • Credit control.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Higher National Diploma or degree in accounting.
  • An aggregate of five years’ post-graduate experience in financial accounting.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit CVs to: vacancies@securico.co.zw

Deadline: 21 May 2023

SECURICO Security Services

A leading provider of private security services in Zimbabwe

