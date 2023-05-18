Assistant Accountant (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Financial Accounting and reporting.

Assist in the production of financial statements including profit and loss accounts, budgets, cash flows, monthly and annual management accounts, variance analysis and commentaries.

Assist in managing the general ledger and maintaining integrity of information.

Credit control.

Qualifications and Experience

Higher National Diploma or degree in accounting.

An aggregate of five years’ post-graduate experience in financial accounting.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit CVs to: vacancies@securico.co.zw

Deadline: 21 May 2023