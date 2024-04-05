Assistant Accountant (Harare)
SECURICO Security Services
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assist in the production of financial statements including profit and loss accounts, budgets, cash flows, monthly and annual management accounts, variance analysis and commentaries.
- Assist in managing the general ledger and maintaining integrity of information.
- Credit control.
Qualifications and Experience
- Higher National Diploma or Degree in Accounting.
- An aggregate of five years’ post-graduate experience in financial accounting & reporting - Attach references for proof.
Other
How to Apply
Submit CV to: vacancies@securico.co.zw
Deadline: 08 April 2024
