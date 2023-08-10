Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Assistant Accountant (Harare)
Shepco Industrial Supplies
Job Description
An opportunity has arisen within our organisation for the position of an Assistant Accountant.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To Be Advised.
Qualifications and Experience
- A degree in Accounting from a recognized institution.
- Membership with an Accounting body like CIS,ACCA,SAA or CIMA.
- At least 3 years' relevant working experience with traceable references.
- Excellent computer skills and knowledge of Pastel is a must.
- Excellent analytical and numerical skills.
- Ability to accounts to trial balance level.
- Ability to work under pressure with minimum supervision.
- Good ethical and moral values.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates to send their application letters on both email: lndlovu@shepco.co.zw and gchiguvare@shepco.co.zw
Deadline: 11 August 2023
Shepco Industrial Supplies
Shepco Industrial Supplies are the official & exclusive agents of Beier Safety Footwear. They are the manufacturers of BOVA safety shoes and Egoli gumboots.
