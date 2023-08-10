Assistant Accountant (Harare)

Job Description

An opportunity has arisen within our organisation for the position of an Assistant Accountant.

Duties and Responsibilities

To Be Advised.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Accounting from a recognized institution.

Membership with an Accounting body like CIS,ACCA,SAA or CIMA.

At least 3 years' relevant working experience with traceable references.

Excellent computer skills and knowledge of Pastel is a must.

Excellent analytical and numerical skills.

Ability to accounts to trial balance level.

Ability to work under pressure with minimum supervision.

Good ethical and moral values.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send their application letters on both email: lndlovu@shepco.co.zw and gchiguvare@shepco.co.zw

Deadline: 11 August 2023