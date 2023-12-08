Assistant Accountant (Harare)
Job Description
We are looking for an Accounting Assistant to perform daily accounting tasks. Accounting Assistant responsibilities include managing posting receipts into TRAMS, bank reconciliation, and reconciling invoices. If you have an Accounting degree and want to gain experience in bookkeeping procedures, we’d like to meet you.
Ultimately, you will help our Accounting department run smoothly, ensuring transparency and efficiency in all transactions.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Invoicing daily.
- Preparing Credit notes, proforma Invoices, and Consolidated invoices.
- Sending Customer invoices and statements.
- Fiscalising invoices daily.
- Comply with financial policies and regulations.
- Posting Receipts into TRAMS.
- Prepare periodic cash safekeeping returns.
- Debtors' management and periodic receivables reconciliations.
- Perform periodic BSP reconciliations.
- Bank Reconciliations.
Qualifications and Experience
- Work experience as an Accounting Assistant or Accounting Clerk.
- Knowledge of basic bookkeeping procedures.
- Familiarity with finance regulations.
- At least 2 years of Accounting experience in the Travel industry is a must.
- Good math skills and the ability to spot numerical errors.
- Hands-on experience with MS Excel and accounting software (e.g. TRAMS).
- Organization skills.
- Ability to handle sensitive, confidential information.
- BSc/Ba in Accounting, Finance, or a relevant field.
Other
How to Apply
The onus is on the applicant to prove that he/she meets the minimum requirements, therefore please ensure that your CV is detailed enough (refers to qualifications, competencies, skills, experience (Inclusive of duties, tenure, designation, etc.)
Applications will go through a selection process which may include competency and other forms of assessments i.e. psychometric, aptitude, etc.
Traverze Travel is committed to Employment Equity. All appointments will be made in this context.
A detailed CV should be hand delivered, emailed to: traverzerecruiments@gmail.com, or sent by courier service to: The Manager, 1 Kenny Close, Harare, Zimbabwe
All applications will be reference-checked and their qualifications verified Traverze Travel reserves the right not to make an appointment to any of the positions contained in this action.
Please be mindful of the closing date as NO late application will be considered.
Deadline: 11 December 2023
Traverze Travel
Traverze Travel is one of the top travel agents in Zimbabwe and has been in operation since 2003. Our services cover every aspect of business travel so that our clients can concentrate on running their businesses. Our comprehensive travel management systems are designed to make traveling more convenient save time and money.
Address: 1 Kenny Close , Avondale, Harare
Website: http://traverzetravel.co.zw
Email: enquiries@traverzetravel.co.zw
Tel: +2634799792/704855
Cel: +263719239230