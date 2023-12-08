Assistant Accountant (Harare)

Job Description

We are looking for an Accounting Assistant to perform daily accounting tasks. Accounting Assistant responsibilities include managing posting receipts into TRAMS, bank reconciliation, and reconciling invoices. If you have an Accounting degree and want to gain experience in bookkeeping procedures, we’d like to meet you.

Ultimately, you will help our Accounting department run smoothly, ensuring transparency and efficiency in all transactions.

Duties and Responsibilities

Invoicing daily.

Preparing Credit notes, proforma Invoices, and Consolidated invoices.

Sending Customer invoices and statements.

Fiscalising invoices daily.

Comply with financial policies and regulations.

Posting Receipts into TRAMS.

Prepare periodic cash safekeeping returns.

Debtors' management and periodic receivables reconciliations.

Perform periodic BSP reconciliations.

Bank Reconciliations.

Qualifications and Experience

Work experience as an Accounting Assistant or Accounting Clerk.

Knowledge of basic bookkeeping procedures.

Familiarity with finance regulations.

At least 2 years of Accounting experience in the Travel industry is a must.

Good math skills and the ability to spot numerical errors.

Hands-on experience with MS Excel and accounting software (e.g. TRAMS).

Organization skills.

Ability to handle sensitive, confidential information.

BSc/Ba in Accounting, Finance, or a relevant field.

Other

How to Apply

The onus is on the applicant to prove that he/she meets the minimum requirements, therefore please ensure that your CV is detailed enough (refers to qualifications, competencies, skills, experience (Inclusive of duties, tenure, designation, etc.)