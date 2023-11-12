Assistant Accountant
Job Description
The position requires exceptional skills and experience, as well as superior interpersonal and leadership skills. The incumbent will report to the Accountant in the Division.
Duties and Responsibilities
Financial Reporting:
- Assist in producing monthly and annual management accounts.
- Capturing of general journals as given by the accountant.
- Ensure credit notes and debit notes passed are authorised and supported.
- Ensure integrity of data captured into SAGE Accounting System.
Reconciliations:
- Reconciliations file is ready for checking by the second week of each month.
- Supplier statements are fully reconciled before payments are initiated.
Statutory Returns:
- Fiscalised Input tax invoices are in file.
- All invoices sent to customers are fiscalised and charged correctly.
- Assist in clearing variances on payroll deduction schedule.
Payroll Deductions:
- Ensure timely submission of payroll deductions such as bank loans, staff garnishes, insurance and medical aid.
- Coordinate and lead quarterly stock counts at off stations.
Stock Count:
- Conduct variance investigations and reporting thereon.
- Supervision of accounts clerks (Stores, Inventory, Invoicing, Debtors, Payments Creditors & Cashbook Sections).
Reports:
- Preparation of weekly, monthly and other financial reports as requested by management.
Sales and receipts reconciliations and ensure intact banking.
- Ensure adherence to financial controls.
Attending internal and external queries relating to finance.
Qualifications and Experience
- Qualified with a Degree or Diploma in Accounting or Finance.
- At least 2 years work experience.
- Should be a mature team player with the ability to work in an environment with competing priorities.
- A good team player with excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their applications together mitts detailed CV, certified copies of academic and professional qualifications clearly indicating the position they are applying for to the Human Resources Division or on: hr@kutsaga.co.zw
Deadline: 15 November 2023
Kutsaga Research
The Tobacco Research Board (TRB) rebranded to Kutsaga as anti-tobacco sentiment has grown in Zimbabwe and The World at large. According to the company, the rebranding was a strategic refocus on research into alternative uses of tobacco and profitable alternative crops to the plant.
The rebrand came at an opportune time following the legalization of medicinal and industrial hemp in Zimbabwe.
The Tobacco Research Board was established in 1950 under the Tobacco Research Act (Chapter18:21). Its mandate is to direct, control and carry out tobacco research in Zimbabwe. The TRB’s mission is “To develop and provide elite varieties and innovative agro-based technical services and products to maximize economic value from sustainable tobacco production.”
The TRB has exclusive rights to flue-cured research in Zimbabwe. All varieties of tobacco sold in Zimbabwe must be those recommended by the TRB. Furthermore, all agrochemicals used on tobacco must be countenanced by the TRB before use, in terms of Tobacco Marketing and Levy Act. The Board emphasizes science-and fact-based management of the crop by growers.
The TRB headquarters are at the world-renowned Kutsaga Research Station at the outskirts of Harare.