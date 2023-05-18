Assistant Accountant (Harare)

Job Description
National Foods is pleased to announce the opening of a job opportunity in our Flour Business Unit for an Assistant Accountant who has a genuine passion to become a successful leader in the field. Reporting to the Finance Manager, you will enjoy working within a team of accounting professionals, to provide accurate and timely support.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Preparation of monthly and quarterly financial packs for review and sign-off.
- Monthly update of controls checklist and endurance of adherence.
- Overheads analysis ensuring monthly reports are reviewed and signed off.
- Maintenance of the Fixed Assets Register and ensuring all assets are correctly recorded, depreciated and tagged.
- Income tax computations and review of VAT returns.
- Monthly reconciliation of key balance sheet accounts.
Qualifications and Experience
- A bachelor’s degree in accounting, and / or studying towards a professional qualification e.g ACCA / Chartered Accountant (CA).
- Computer Literacy with experience working within Microsoft Excel or Sage accounting systems. Experience in SAP will be an added advantage.
- At least two years of relevant experience in a Finance Department.
Personal Attributes:
- Good communication and interpersonal skills.
- Attention to detail.
- Business operations acumen and insight.
Other
How to Apply
If you are seeking to build a career within a reputable organisation that will allow you to see beyond the numbers, and thrive within a fast-paced environment, then please submit your CV to: recruitment2@natfood.co.zw
Deadline: 19 May 2023