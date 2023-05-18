Pindula|
National Foods Holdings Limited

Assistant Accountant (Harare)

National Foods Holdings Limited
May. 19, 2023
Job Description

National Foods is pleased to announce the opening of a job opportunity in our Flour Business Unit for an Assistant Accountant who has a genuine passion to become a successful leader in the field. Reporting to the Finance Manager, you will enjoy working within a team of accounting professionals, to provide accurate and timely support.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Preparation of monthly and quarterly financial packs for review and sign-off.
  • Monthly update of controls checklist and endurance of adherence.
  • Overheads analysis ensuring monthly reports are reviewed and signed off.
  • Maintenance of the Fixed Assets Register and ensuring all assets are correctly recorded, depreciated and tagged.
  • Income tax computations and review of VAT returns.
  • Monthly reconciliation of key balance sheet accounts.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A bachelor’s degree in accounting, and / or studying towards a professional qualification e.g ACCA / Chartered Accountant (CA).
  • Computer Literacy with experience working within Microsoft Excel or Sage accounting systems. Experience in SAP will be an added advantage.
  • At least two years of relevant experience in a Finance Department.

Personal Attributes:

  • Good communication and interpersonal skills.
  • Attention to detail.
  • Business operations acumen and insight.

Other

How to Apply

If you are seeking to build a career within a reputable organisation that will allow you to see beyond the numbers, and thrive within a fast-paced environment, then please submit your CV to: recruitment2@natfood.co.zw

Deadline: 19 May 2023

National Foods Holdings Limited

National Foods is Zimbabwe's largest food manufacturer. The company was established in 1920 and produces a broad range of basic foods including maize meal, flour, cooking oil, margarine, rice, salt, snacks, biscuits, pasta, sugar beans, baked beans, popcorn, as well as soap and a full range of animal feed.

Address: 10 Stirling Road, Workington, Harare, Zimbabwe

Phone: +263 (0242) 753751/8, 753741/9

Address: Steelworks Road, P.O Box 648, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

Phone:+263 (0292) 889201

