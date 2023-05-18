Assistant Accountant (Harare)

Job Description

National Foods is pleased to announce the opening of a job opportunity in our Flour Business Unit for an Assistant Accountant who has a genuine passion to become a successful leader in the field. Reporting to the Finance Manager, you will enjoy working within a team of accounting professionals, to provide accurate and timely support.

Duties and Responsibilities

Preparation of monthly and quarterly financial packs for review and sign-off.

Monthly update of controls checklist and endurance of adherence.

Overheads analysis ensuring monthly reports are reviewed and signed off.

Maintenance of the Fixed Assets Register and ensuring all assets are correctly recorded, depreciated and tagged.

Income tax computations and review of VAT returns.

Monthly reconciliation of key balance sheet accounts.

Qualifications and Experience

A bachelor’s degree in accounting, and / or studying towards a professional qualification e.g ACCA / Chartered Accountant (CA).

Computer Literacy with experience working within Microsoft Excel or Sage accounting systems. Experience in SAP will be an added advantage.

At least two years of relevant experience in a Finance Department.

Personal Attributes:

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Attention to detail.

Business operations acumen and insight.

Other

How to Apply

If you are seeking to build a career within a reputable organisation that will allow you to see beyond the numbers, and thrive within a fast-paced environment, then please submit your CV to: recruitment2@natfood.co.zw

Deadline: 19 May 2023