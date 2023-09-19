Assistant Accountants x2

Job Description

BURSAR’S DEPARTMENT

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

University project accounting and reporting at required intervals.

Project financial advising and evaluation.

Managing the asset register.

Constructing projects accounting.

Depreciation project accounting.

Cash boo processing.

Bank reconciliations.

Journal processing.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Commerce Honours Degree in Accounting and Finance or Accounting or Finance or equivalent.

Three (3) years post qualification experience.

Experience in Pastel and Paywell packages would be a distinct advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line to: erecruitment@lsu.ac.zw