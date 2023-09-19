Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
Lupane State University (LSU)

Assistant Accountants x2

Lupane State University (LSU)
Sep. 29, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

BURSAR’S DEPARTMENT

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • University project accounting and reporting at required intervals.
  • Project financial advising and evaluation.
  • Managing the asset register.
  • Constructing projects accounting.
  • Depreciation project accounting.
  • Cash boo processing.
  • Bank reconciliations.
  • Journal processing.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor of Commerce Honours Degree in Accounting and Finance or Accounting or Finance or equivalent.
  • Three (3) years post qualification experience.
  • Experience in Pastel and Paywell packages would be a distinct advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line to: erecruitment@lsu.ac.zw

The application should consist of the application letter, Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, birth certificate and National Identity Card.

Deadline: 29 September 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Lupane State University (LSU)

The university was established through an act of the Zimbabwe parliament in 2004 and opened its doors to 14 pioneer students in the faculty of Agricultural Sciences in August 2005. Is located in Lupane, a small town just off the main highway between Bulawayo and Victoria Falls.

CONTACT

Main Campus: P.O Box 170 Lupane, Along Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway, ZimbabwePhone : +263 (081) 2856488,2856558, 2856271, 2856390

Fax: +263 (081) 2856393

Bulawayo Campus: 2nd Floor CBZ Building Fife Street & 10th Avenue,Bulawayo, ZimbabwePhone : +263 29 73770-1, 63546, 64458Fax : +263 29 62436

Email: info@lsu.ac.zw

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Lupane State University (LSU)
Lupane State University (LSU)

Principal Accountants x2

Deadline:
Harare Institute of Technology (HIT)
Harare Institute of Technology (HIT)

Clerk x2

Deadline:
Sandvik
Sandvik

Planning Clerk (Ngezi)

Deadline:
Volsec Security
Volsec Security

Accounts Assistant (Harare)

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt & Development (ZIMCODD)
Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt & Development (ZIMCODD)

Grant Accountant (Harare)

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt & Development (ZIMCODD)
Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt & Development (ZIMCODD)

Finance Assistant (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback