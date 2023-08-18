Assistant Billing Officer (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for the above vacant position. Webdev (Pvt) Ltd is Zimbabwe’s leading web & e-mail hosting, online marketing, e-commerce, online payments and web development company, a multi-award-winning company and also a market leader. Webdev is an employer of equal opportunity and offers a competitive salary and benefits.

Duties and Responsibilities

Calls overdue customers before they get suspended and all suspended customers ensuring that we keep customer churn below 2%.

Performs KYC updates on all contacted clients religiously.

Receives and actions instructions on activations, re-activations , changes to customer package requests/ payment terms or similar from internal Webdev customers and external clients (via email, tickets or similar) daily.

Generates invoices in the billing system daily in line with the above instructions (approximately 20 to 40 per day).

Produces monthly reports on customer loss and retention statistics.

Audits the billing system to ensure that there are no ghost clients receiving service for free or paid up clients not receiving services.

Partners with Sales personnel to ensure completeness and accuracy of orders in WHMCS

Initiates, develops, and maintains effective working relationships with various cross functional teams across the Business Unit

Responds to Client enquiries received via email, ‘walk-ins’, phone calls and similar and provides the correct information about products and services.

Refers the Client enquiries to the relevant Business Unit for additional information when required.

Qualifications and Experience

A Qualification in Accounting, Business Administration or equivalent.

1 to 2 years experience.

Skills & Competencies:

Knowledge of billing systems, processes, procedures and IT applications an advantage.

Accuracy & attention to detail.

Integrity and interpersonal skills with interest in assisting clients.

Client payment processes and follow up.

Other

How to Apply

Interested individuals who meet the above criteria should fill the form on: https://forms.gle/GezVQAc9FtTsq7DF6