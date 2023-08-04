Assistant Builder x2

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned posts that have arisen in the University.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assisting the Builder in performing the following duties:

Constructing new University buildings.

Renovation of infrastructure.

Perform any other duties as assigned by the Supervisors.

Qualifications and Experience

Experience in construction/ related field.

Ability to read and write.

National Foundation Certificate in brick and block laying would be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) sets of applications which should include the application letter, certified copies of certificates, national identification, birth certificate and detailed Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names, addresses and email addresses of three referees. Applications in envelopes clearly indicating post applied for should be addressed to: