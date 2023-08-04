Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Assistant Builder x2
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned posts that have arisen in the University.
Duties and Responsibilities
Assisting the Builder in performing the following duties:
- Constructing new University buildings.
- Renovation of infrastructure.
- Perform any other duties as assigned by the Supervisors.
Qualifications and Experience
- Experience in construction/ related field.
- Ability to read and write.
- National Foundation Certificate in brick and block laying would be an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit six (6) sets of applications which should include the application letter, certified copies of certificates, national identification, birth certificate and detailed Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names, addresses and email addresses of three referees. Applications in envelopes clearly indicating post applied for should be addressed to:
The Deputy Registrar, Human Resources
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology
P.O Box 35
MARONDERA
Hand deliver to or send by courier to: Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology CSC Campus, Industrial Sites, 15 Longlands Road, MARONDERA
The University does not charge applicants a fee at any stage of the recruitment process and does not have Agents who receive applications on its behalf.
NB: Information on salary and other benefits will be made available to shortlisted candidates. Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology is an equal opportunity Employer. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST)
The Act of Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology was promulgated in 2015. The University was declared an independent institution in August 2017 following its incubation by the University of Zimbabwe since 2012.
Web: https://muast.ac.zw/