Assistant Bursar: Non-Current Assets

Aug. 18, 2023
Job Description

BURSAR’S DEPARTMENT

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Maintenance of the University asset register.
  • Drafting and posting of all periodic depreciation, Au and other related Journals.
  • Verification of existence and location of Assets.
  • Compilation of all relevant Audit schedules.
  • Servicing of related committee meetings.
  • Asset Disposal management in liaison with procurement.
  • Any other duties assigned by the Supervisor from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

  • An Accounting/ Finance Degree or equivalent.
  • At least three (3) years relevant work experience in a similar position preferably in University environment.
  • Knowledge of IPSAS that deal with NCA is an added advantage.
  • Computer literacy/ Accounting packages a must.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must submit six (6) sets of hardcopy applications, certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification (ID & birth certificate) and a detailed curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, date of availability, current salary, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to:

Assistant Registrar – Human Resource

Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences

Bag 7001, Stair Guthrie Road

Mutare

Applicants should clearly indicate the post being applied for on the application letter.

NB: Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences (MSUAS) is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply and only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to. 

Deadline: 18 August 2023

Website
+2638677008730
pr@msuas.ac.zw

Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences(MSUAS) was established by the Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe, through Act Chapter 25:31 of 2016 and is located on the outskirts of Mutare.

