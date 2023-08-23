Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Assistant Bursar: Stores
Job Description
BURSAR’S DEPARTMENT
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Overseeing all aspects of stores from procurement, receiving, dispatching and stock take as well as stores maintenance.
- Managing budgets.
- Maintaining statistical and financial records.
- Responsible for all aspects of stock taking, reconciliations, and physical stock items to the electronic ledger.
- Ensure all security procedures and access to stores is correctly and effectively adhered to.
- Maintenance of stock levels.
- Supervision of departmental stores clerks.
- Organising the safe and efficient receipt, storage and dispatch of warehoused goods.
- Maintenance of warehouse records.
- Developing warehouse policies and procedures.
- Correct and proper attention to any stock variances.
- Any other duties assigned by the Supervisor from time to time.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must have a first degree in Logistics & Supply Chain Management/ Purchasing & Supply/ Retail & Logistics Management/ Stores Management or equivalent plus at least three (3) years of stock management.
- Should be a holder or pursuing a professional qualification such as CIPS/ Diploma in Material Stores (IAC) and extensive knowledge of Pastel.
- A clean class 4 driver’s licence and or a relevant Masters Degree is an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates must submit six (6) sets of hardcopy applications, certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification (ID & birth certificate) and a detailed curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, date of availability, current salary, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to:
Assistant Registrar – Human Resource
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences
Bag 7001, Stair Guthrie Road
Mutare
Applicants should clearly indicate the post being applied for on the application letter.
NB: Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences (MSUAS) is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply and only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to.
Deadline: 18 August 2023
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences(MSUAS) was established by the Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe, through Act Chapter 25:31 of 2016 and is located on the outskirts of Mutare.