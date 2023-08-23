Assistant Bursar: Stores

Job Description

BURSAR’S DEPARTMENT

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Overseeing all aspects of stores from procurement, receiving, dispatching and stock take as well as stores maintenance.

Managing budgets.

Maintaining statistical and financial records.

Responsible for all aspects of stock taking, reconciliations, and physical stock items to the electronic ledger.

Ensure all security procedures and access to stores is correctly and effectively adhered to.

Maintenance of stock levels.

Supervision of departmental stores clerks.

Organising the safe and efficient receipt, storage and dispatch of warehoused goods.

Maintenance of warehouse records.

Developing warehouse policies and procedures.

Correct and proper attention to any stock variances.

Any other duties assigned by the Supervisor from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must have a first degree in Logistics & Supply Chain Management/ Purchasing & Supply/ Retail & Logistics Management/ Stores Management or equivalent plus at least three (3) years of stock management.

Should be a holder or pursuing a professional qualification such as CIPS/ Diploma in Material Stores (IAC) and extensive knowledge of Pastel.

A clean class 4 driver’s licence and or a relevant Masters Degree is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must submit six (6) sets of hardcopy applications, certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification (ID & birth certificate) and a detailed curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, date of availability, current salary, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to: