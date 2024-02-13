Assistant Buyer (Harare)
Job Description
The incumbent will report to the Procurement Officer stationed at Head Office and will be responsible for the following amongst other duties:
Duties and Responsibilities
- Evaluating market trends and price of goods and supplies in the market.
- Networking and negotiating with suppliers for competitive prices.
- Preparing and filling all documentations like purchase orders etc.
- Undertaking market survey analysis and reports.
- Assisting in making budgets and financial plans for the purchase of supplies.
- Keeping a record of all the materials purchased for the store.
- Analysing market reports and strategizing plans for the stores.
- Following and completing all delegated tasks as per the necessary schedule.
- Ensuring the maintenance of the quality of goods and supplies of the store.
- Leading a team of subordinates and conducting necessary training activities.
Qualifications and Experience
- Should have 5 O Level passes including English and Mathematics.
- Diploma in Business Studies, Supply Chain Management or equivalent.
- Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply certification will be an added advantage.
- A minimum of 3 years’ relevant experience.
Other
How to Apply
If you wish to be considered for the above position, please submit your application, most recent Curriculum Vitae, photocopies of academic and/or professional certificates to:
Head Human Resources and Administration
P.O. BOX 3940
HARARE
Deadline: 16 February 2024
