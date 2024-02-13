Assistant Buyer (Harare)

Job Description

The incumbent will report to the Procurement Officer stationed at Head Office and will be responsible for the following amongst other duties:

Duties and Responsibilities

Evaluating market trends and price of goods and supplies in the market.

Networking and negotiating with suppliers for competitive prices.

Preparing and filling all documentations like purchase orders etc.

Undertaking market survey analysis and reports.

Assisting in making budgets and financial plans for the purchase of supplies.

Keeping a record of all the materials purchased for the store.

Analysing market reports and strategizing plans for the stores.

Following and completing all delegated tasks as per the necessary schedule.

Ensuring the maintenance of the quality of goods and supplies of the store.

Leading a team of subordinates and conducting necessary training activities.

Qualifications and Experience

Should have 5 O Level passes including English and Mathematics.

Diploma in Business Studies, Supply Chain Management or equivalent.

Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply certification will be an added advantage.

A minimum of 3 years’ relevant experience.

Other

How to Apply

If you wish to be considered for the above position, please submit your application, most recent Curriculum Vitae, photocopies of academic and/or professional certificates to:

Head Human Resources and Administration