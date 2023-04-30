Assistant Call Centre Agent

Job Description

At Pula, we are radically restructuring agricultural insurance, using technology to insure the previously unbanked, uninsured, untapped market of 1.5 billion smallholders worldwide.

We work in over 17 countries across Africa and Asia, and by 2021, we have facilitated crop insurance cover to over 5.3 million farmers across Kenya, India, Rwanda, Uganda, Nigeria, Mali, Senegal, Zambia, Ethiopia, Madagascar, Tanzania, and Malawi. Since raising our Series A our operations have expanded globally including now Asia and Latin America.

Duties and Responsibilities

Pula is seeking an experienced, motivated and energetic person to fill in the vacant position of Call Center Agent to be based in Uganda. This is a challenging and equally rewarding role that requires a results-oriented person with a positive attitude, excellent organization, customer service and communication skills. The candidate will be required to perform the following duties:

Make 80+ outbound calls every day.

Participate in Weekly calls with HQ and provide timely updates and priorities.

Build relationships with staff and clients.

Update task tracking using Google Documents, Whatsapp and other Software as requested.

Submit daily and weekly reports and KPIs as requested.

Lead Implementation of surveys.

Support with any challenges related to registration and claims processing.

Any other duties assigned from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma/Degree in Customer Engagement, Business Management, Marketing or IT, those with a good understanding of call centre technology will have an added advantage.

Experience with working in data -rich settings with high analytical skills.

Excellent communication skills--both in person and when using remote methods.

Excellent Multitasking and time management skills.

Work experience with Customer Service roles.

Strong problem solving-ability and analytical skills.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3589811149/?alternateChannel=search&refId=URd%2BJipyMSv%2BSB6Nuqw6mg%3D%3D&trackingId=mOEi9JpGdGUfGMX%2FyTTqVQ%3D%3D

Deadline: 08 May 2023