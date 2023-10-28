Assistant Camp Manager (Victoria Falls)

Job Description

The main purpose of the Matetsi Assistant Camps Manager is to consistently deliver results that contribute to the mission and overall success of the lodge by accomplishing performance objectives linked to improving business revenues, improving business effectiveness and efficiencies, or improving the value of the lodge’s products and services to its guests.

Reporting directly to the Camp Manager role is made up of varying responsibilities including management of the front-of-house operations, food & beverage, rooms, and guest relations.

Duties and Responsibilities

Guest relations and act as key contact between the lodge, guests and agents.

Responsible for daily operational management of camps.

Manage guest arrival, check-in, registration, room & safety orientation, and property briefing.

Booking of additional activities and coordinating with guides, Tours and Transfers division, and other 3rd parties, as necessary.

Conduct check-out and departure formalities, including settling of guest accounts.

Assisting with site inspections.

Inspect arrival rooms daily to ensure compliance with required standards. Report any issues to housekeeping/maintenance if needed and ensure these are resolved promptly prior to guest occupying the room if possible.

Doing regular snag lists for all guest areas, villa, and suites, and following up with maintenance.

Act as Lodge guest relations key contact and liaise with Agents on guests' feedback and stay via email or phone.

Checking guest pathways and ensuring these are in good order.

Ensuring smooth service between all departments and assisting with the pass.

Attending and contributing at the daily management meeting.

Preparing the day with a morning meeting with the waiters, doing staff allocations, checking on grooming of front of house team etc.

Holistic planning of staff rosters in conjunction with other camp managers and assistants.

Signing of OFF day / leave forms for direct reporting staff.

Front office / Bar/ Barista/ Porter/ Groundsman/ and waiter training..

Prepare and manage daily departmental orders, requisitions and receiving.

Stocking takes and replenishment of fridges in all guest areas (including wine cellar).

Cleanliness and hygiene of the front of house areas, butler stations, relevant Back of House areas.

Coordinating with other departments on any issues with maintenance, guides, housekeeping and reception.

Manage front of house stock takes and following up on variances.

Daily point of sales management and ensuring the day is correctly closed.

Monthly stock takes of beverage, cutlery, crockery, and camp equipment including torches and radios. Follow up on variances and give full explanations.

Arrange and manage bush breakfasts, bush dinners, coordinating with kitchen.

Preparing of guest delights, drinks stop, ice cream stops, wine cellar meals, in room dining etc.

Planning, preparation, and seamless execution of any events (e.g., festive celebrations, weddings etc.)

Camp administration, including auditing of leave day/off day records.

Responding to requests for information from Management and Directors.

Making recommendations to Management for the overall improvement of the camp and advising on threats and opportunities for business as part of the greater management team.

Playing an active role as a company representative within the nearby industry community in the capacity of an ambassador for the company.

Timely production and submission of accurate camp reports as required by the Executive Management team and directors.

Any other reasonable task assigned to you by the Directors and Management.

Qualifications and Experience

A minimum of 5 years’ hospitality work experience – ideally with at least 2 years in a operational management position in a well-recognized 5 star hotel or lodge.

Relevant qualification in Hospitality Management.

Strong planning and organizational skills with focus on attention to detail.

Time management skills and ability to work under pressure.

Strong administration skills and computer literate. Proficiency in MS Word, Excel and outlook is a pre-requisite.

Ability to train, manage and motivate staff.

Results orientated.

Other

How to Apply

Click here to apply