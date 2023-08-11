Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Assistant Coach: U23 Men’s National Teams
Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA)
Job Description
ZIFA is seeking competent and qualified technical personnel to fill the vacant position mentioned above for the National team.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Head Coach of the U20 National Men’s Team (Young Warriors).
- Direct planning, organizing and execution of Team programs.
- Maintaining records regarding National team performances.
- To scout, monitor and select Zimbabwe players in the Domestic and foreign leagues.
- Ensure maximum understanding of team rules and competitions regulations.
- Submission of detailed plan for Camps and pre-competition training.
- Professional management of backroom staff and player.
- Draw up and present detailed reports on team activities to the office of ZIFA CEO.
- Implement the overall ZIFA Youth National Football Teams Strategy.
Qualifications and Experience
- Minimum requirement of a CAF - B License or its Equivalent.
- Active in Youth Football Coaching in the last 3 years.
- Two years’ experience of handling top flight African football at National Team or Club Continental Level.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates to send their application letters on: recruitment@zifafootball.org.zw
Deadline: 11 August 2023 before 09:00am
Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA)
The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) is the governing body of football in Zimbabwe. It is responsible for organising national football competitions in Zimbabwe and managing the Zimbabwe national football teams.
The current ZIFA was founded in 1979. It has been affiliated with FIFA since 1965 and has been a member of the CAF since 1980.
