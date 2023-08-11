Assistant Coach: Zimbabwe U20 Women’s National Team

Job Description

ZIFA is seeking competent and qualified technical personnel to fill the vacant position mentioned above for the National team.

Duties and Responsibilities

Shall be Head Coach of the Zimbabwe U17 Women’s National Team.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum requirement of a CAF - B License or its Equivalent.

Two (2) years’ experience of handling top flight domestic football.

Being Female is an added Advantage.

Experience in Women Schools Football.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send their application letters on: recruitment@zifafootball.org.zw

Deadline: 11 August 2023 before 09:00am