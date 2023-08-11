Assistant Coach: Zimbabwe Women’s Senior National Team

Job Description

ZIFA is seeking competent and qualified technical personnel to fill the vacant position mentioned above for the National team.

Duties and Responsibilities

Shall be Assistant Coach of Senior Women National Team (Mighty Warriors).

Shall be Head Coach of Zimbabwe U20 Women’s National Team (Mighty Warriors).

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum requirement of a CAF - B License or its Equivalent.

Two (2) years’ experience of handling top flight domestic football.

Being Female is an added Advantage.

Experience of handling top flight domestic women football clubs.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send their application letters on: recruitment@zifafootball.org.zw

Deadline: 11 August 2023 before 09:00am