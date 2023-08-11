Pindula|Search Pindula
Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA)

Assistant Coach: Zimbabwe Women's Senior National Team

Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA)
Aug. 11, 2023
Job Description

ZIFA is seeking competent and qualified technical personnel to fill the vacant position mentioned above for the National team.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Shall be Assistant Coach of Senior Women National Team (Mighty Warriors).
  • Shall be Head Coach of Zimbabwe U20 Women’s National Team (Mighty Warriors).

Qualifications and Experience

  • Minimum requirement of a CAF - B License or its Equivalent.
  • Two (2) years’ experience of handling top flight domestic football.
  • Being Female is an added Advantage.
  • Experience of handling top flight domestic women football clubs.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send their application letters on: recruitment@zifafootball.org.zw

Deadline: 11 August 2023 before 09:00am

Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA)

Website
+263-242-444039
info@zifa.org.zw

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) is the governing body of football in Zimbabwe. It is responsible for organising national football competitions in Zimbabwe and managing the Zimbabwe national football teams.

The current ZIFA was founded in 1979. It has been affiliated with FIFA since 1965 and has been a member of the CAF since 1980.

