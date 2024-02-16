Assistant Company Secretary (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced Zimbabwean citizens to fill the above mentioned vacant positions that have arisen in POTRAZ.

This position exists to assist the Company Secretary in the enhancement of Corporate Governance in POTRAZ as well as providing Secretarial Services to the Board of Directors and Executive Committee.

Duties and Responsibilities

Formulation and presentation of departmental long and short-term strategy plans in line with the broad Authority objectives.

Monitoring the adherence to set policies, procedures, limits and good practice in terms of corporate governance matters.

Scheduling of Board and Board Committee Meetings.

Advising the Board of Directors and the Authority's Management on Corporate Governance matters to ensure compliance and effectiveness of the organisation.

Handling of all Board meetings including calling for Board Meetings, compiling Board packs, etc.

Taking minutes of all Board meetings and Executive Committee meetings and ensuring that they are circulated to all relevant directors and personnel.

Maintaining appropriate records of minutes and resolutions.

Arranging for the induction and continuing training of Directors.

Facilitating Board performance evaluation processes.

Ensuring that the corporate governance framework is sound.

Conducting any other duties that are assigned to the Company Secretary's office.

Qualifications and Experience

(LLBS) Bachelor of Laws Honours Degree.

Must be a registered legal practitioner in Zimbabwe.

At least 3-4 years' working experience in the corporate sector.

Clean class 4 Driver's licence - Defensive driving certificate will be an added advantage.

Competencies And Skills: