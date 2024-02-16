Assistant Company Secretary (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced Zimbabwean citizens to fill the above mentioned vacant positions that have arisen in POTRAZ.
This position exists to assist the Company Secretary in the enhancement of Corporate Governance in POTRAZ as well as providing Secretarial Services to the Board of Directors and Executive Committee.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Formulation and presentation of departmental long and short-term strategy plans in line with the broad Authority objectives.
- Monitoring the adherence to set policies, procedures, limits and good practice in terms of corporate governance matters.
- Scheduling of Board and Board Committee Meetings.
- Advising the Board of Directors and the Authority's Management on Corporate Governance matters to ensure compliance and effectiveness of the organisation.
- Handling of all Board meetings including calling for Board Meetings, compiling Board packs, etc.
- Taking minutes of all Board meetings and Executive Committee meetings and ensuring that they are circulated to all relevant directors and personnel.
- Maintaining appropriate records of minutes and resolutions.
- Arranging for the induction and continuing training of Directors.
- Facilitating Board performance evaluation processes.
- Ensuring that the corporate governance framework is sound.
- Conducting any other duties that are assigned to the Company Secretary's office.
Qualifications and Experience
- (LLBS) Bachelor of Laws Honours Degree.
- Must be a registered legal practitioner in Zimbabwe.
- At least 3-4 years' working experience in the corporate sector.
- Clean class 4 Driver's licence - Defensive driving certificate will be an added advantage.
Competencies And Skills:
- Technical and Professional Expertise.
- Results Focus.
- Analytical Thinking.
- Teamwork.
- Integrity.
- Honesty.
- Ethical.
- Confidentiality.
- Computer literacy.
Other
How to Apply
REMUNERATION
- An appropriate package will be negotiated with the successful candidate.
All interested applicants should submit applications containing a detailed Curriculum Vitae including the following information: -
- Full Name (Surname first).
- Position applied for.
- Copies of academic and/or professional certificates.
All applications should be submitted to the Director General, 1110 Performance Close, Mt Pleasant Business Park, Harare, or P.O. Box MP 843, Mt Pleasant, Harare in an envelope clearly marked
"APPLICATION FOR A VACANT POST - STATE POST BEING APPLIED FOR" to reach the Director General or Email: recruitment@potraz.zw
NB: Only successful candidates will be responded to.
Deadline: 14 February 2024
POTRAZ
.