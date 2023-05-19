Assistant Cook (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above mentioned position that has arisen, Environmental Management Agency (EMA) - an equal opportunity employer.

Reporting to the Administration Officer the job incumbent will be responsible for assisting in the preparation and serving of food, cleaning the canteen and utensils and ensuring the kitchen is well stocked.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assists in preparation of the menu for the day/event.

Cleans food preparation areas as determined by law and company policy.

Makes adjustments to food items to accommodate guests with allergies or specific diet concerns:

Orders ingredients and spices as needed.

Operates various kitchen appliances such as a blender, oven, grill, or stand mixer.

Develops new recipes.

Estimates expected food consumption per day/event.

Keeps records and accounts of food purchases.

Orders new menu items for specials or cheap deals.

Prepares any necessary sauces or accompaniments before meal service begins.

Cleans up the kitchen and utensils after every meal.

Raises requisitions of groceries and other canteen consumables.

Qualifications and Experience

Certificate/Diploma in Hotel and Catering.

Health certificate.

At least two years' experience in a similar post

High creativity level.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications with detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of certificates to: hr@ema.co.zw or:

The Human Resources Manager

Environmental Management Agency

685/6 Corner Lorraine/ Faber, Bluffhill

Box CY 385 Causeway

HARARE

NB: Please note that communication will only be made to shortlisted candidates.

Deadline: 23 May 2023