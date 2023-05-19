Assistant Cook (Harare)

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above mentioned position that has arisen, Environmental Management Agency (EMA) - an equal opportunity employer.
Reporting to the Administration Officer the job incumbent will be responsible for assisting in the preparation and serving of food, cleaning the canteen and utensils and ensuring the kitchen is well stocked.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assists in preparation of the menu for the day/event.
- Cleans food preparation areas as determined by law and company policy.
- Makes adjustments to food items to accommodate guests with allergies or specific diet concerns:
- Orders ingredients and spices as needed.
- Operates various kitchen appliances such as a blender, oven, grill, or stand mixer.
- Develops new recipes.
- Estimates expected food consumption per day/event.
- Keeps records and accounts of food purchases.
- Orders new menu items for specials or cheap deals.
- Prepares any necessary sauces or accompaniments before meal service begins.
- Cleans up the kitchen and utensils after every meal.
- Raises requisitions of groceries and other canteen consumables.
Qualifications and Experience
- Certificate/Diploma in Hotel and Catering.
- Health certificate.
- At least two years' experience in a similar post
- High creativity level.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit applications with detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of certificates to: hr@ema.co.zw or:
The Human Resources Manager
Environmental Management Agency
685/6 Corner Lorraine/ Faber, Bluffhill
Box CY 385 Causeway
HARARE
NB: Please note that communication will only be made to shortlisted candidates.
Deadline: 23 May 2023