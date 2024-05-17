Assistant Cost Accountant (Harare)
Job Description
You will ensure accurate, timely, efficient and quality reporting and analysis for manufacturing costing. You will cover activities during Period End close for group reporting and internal management reporting. You will also drive the COGs module of the Dynamic Forecast within their scope of business units/factories. Additionally, you will be a key facilitator to the annual Standard Cost Budget process by working with the factory, business units, Costing Centre competence, Operations and Procurement
Duties and Responsibilities
A day in the life of an Assistant Cost Accountant:
- Review and analyze Factory Variances and provide transparency on variances to management (Operations and Business Units).
- Review and analyze actual costs of production (identify key drivers, provide analysis and explanation on results, provide insight on trends).
- Provide business and management with insight on how costs of production translate to COGs on the profit and loss statement.
- Drive and own the strategic planning process or costs of production and COGs (Monthly and Quarterly Dynamic Forecasts; Standard Cost Budget). Deliver and develop processes and solutions to report forecast COGs.
- Analyze and validate material price assumptions from procurement /CPCC; provide insight to management/Factories on financial impact of price movements.
- Review and analyze factory key performance indicators including operations performance, financial performance and compliance measures.
- Provide benchmarking and cost analysis requests for ESAR and support the business on SKU optimization reviews.
- Collaborate with Costing Centre of Competence on operational activities such as the Period End Close (PEC); Master Data; Factory health checks.
- Ensure timely communication of targeted information to the relevant parties; ensure services providers are in line with agreed expectations.
- Deliver and provide costing knowledge to the Business Units and Factories.
Qualifications and Experience
- University Degree in Accounting, Business or Finance.
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience in in Costing, Accounts payable, Accounts Receivable and Decision Support Analysis.
What will make you successful?
- University degree in Business, Finance OR Accounting.
- Prior experience in Costing, Accounts payable, Accounts Receivable & Decision Support Analysis.
- Demonstrable competency in rock solid governance, business process and systems.
- Experience using SAP will be an added advantage.
- Good communication skills and strong organization and planning skills.
- Strong proficiency in Excel.
Other
How to Apply
Click Link to applyGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Nestlé
In 1974 Nestlé Zimbabwe commissioned vacuum ovens at its factory premises to produce NESTLÉ MILO locally. During the same year, the company launched two new products - NESTLÉ EVERYDAY Milk powder and NESTLÉ NESLAC.
Nestlé Zimbabwe has four subsidiary branches in major four cities: Bulawayo, Gweru, Mutare and Masvingo. The Head Office is based in the Central Business District of Harare and the Harare Southerton factory supplies products to the local market and exports to Zambia and Malawi.