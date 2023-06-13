Assistant CSP Manager

Job Description

The Assistant Channel & Category Development (CCD) Manager is responsible for assisting the CCD Manager in developing category and channel strategy that supports the objectives of our business and brands, in line with customer expectations. He/ She has the overall responsibility of leading in executing the category strategy leveraging on local customer and shopper inputs.

Unilever is an organisation committed to equity, inclusion and diversity to drive our business results and create a better future, every day, for our diverse employees, global consumers, partners, and communities. We believe a diverse workforce allows us to match our growth ambitions and drive inclusion across the business. At Unilever we are interested in every individual bringing their ‘Whole Self’ to work and this includes you! Thus if you require any support or access requirements, we encourage you to advise us at the time of your application so that we can support you through your recruitment journey.

Duties and Responsibilities

Integrating shopper, customer and channel insights to localise and execute Category strategy in line with overall business strategy.

Ensuring understanding of the strategy by internal stakeholders as well as deployment across customers and channels

Driving profitable growth for the business through managing category specific trade investments.

Supporting the CD team in operationalising the go-to-market plan to deliver business targets.

Providing inputs into Category Demand planning and innovation process.

Managing Channel pricing and Category performance tracking and reporting.

Managing trade launches and trade communications.

Overall responsibility of managing trade execution including shelf standards and promotional grids implementation.

Supporting and training of Field Resources and managing merchandising budgets

Collaborating with Supply chain, Sales, Category and Finance teams in promotional planning, execution and supply planning.

Collaborating with the Customer Development team in joint business planning and delivering annual customer business plans.

Qualifications and Experience

Business Related University Degree.

2 years Customer facing/ management experience.

Category or Trade Marketing experience.

Strong track record of performance.

Strong analytical skills.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3620428571/?alternateChannel=search&refId=ITBi5Fxd1syK0UaMApGlXQ%3D%3D&trackingId=z9HgeZ0Jc%2FZIySroNQ1afg%3D%3D

Deadliine: 18 June 2023