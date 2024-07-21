Assistant Farm Manager (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill in the position of Assistant Farm Manager that has arisen in our organization on a fixed term employment contract. The position reports to the Head – Field Services division.
Duties and Responsibilities
- This role involves managing, organising and coordinating all aspects of farm operations.
- Lead and manage crop production activities at the farm section, field operations, tillage, planting, cultivation and harvesting.
- Recruit, train and supervise farm workers.
- Assist management to prepare budgets and reports.
- Complete tasks assigned by the Farm Manager of Farm Operations accurately and efficiently.
- Act as an intermediary between the Farm and Research and Development team, bringing concerns in a very supportive and positive manner.
- Direct agronomic activities, including scheduling of irrigation, fertilizer and chemical applications.
- Strong labour management.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma in Agriculture/ BSc Degree in Agriculture/ Crop science or equivalent.
- Good IT knowledge and financial skill with ability to report and forecast.
- Minimum of 5 years working experience on a large-scale tobacco production set-up.
- A good team player with excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
- Proven leadership skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit an application letter, a detailed curriculum vitae and certified copies of qualifications to: hr@kutsaga.co.zw, not later than 01 August 2024. Clearly indicate in block letters, the position being applied for “ASSISTANT FARM MANAGER”, only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.
NB: Kutsaga Research is committed to diversity and equal opportunity. We encourage applications from individuals of all backgrounds.
Kutsaga Research
The Tobacco Research Board (TRB) rebranded to Kutsaga as anti-tobacco sentiment has grown in Zimbabwe and The World at large. According to the company, the rebranding was a strategic refocus on research into alternative uses of tobacco and profitable alternative crops to the plant.
The rebrand came at an opportune time following the legalization of medicinal and industrial hemp in Zimbabwe.
The Tobacco Research Board was established in 1950 under the Tobacco Research Act (Chapter18:21). Its mandate is to direct, control and carry out tobacco research in Zimbabwe. The TRB’s mission is “To develop and provide elite varieties and innovative agro-based technical services and products to maximize economic value from sustainable tobacco production.”
The TRB has exclusive rights to flue-cured research in Zimbabwe. All varieties of tobacco sold in Zimbabwe must be those recommended by the TRB. Furthermore, all agrochemicals used on tobacco must be countenanced by the TRB before use, in terms of Tobacco Marketing and Levy Act. The Board emphasizes science-and fact-based management of the crop by growers.
The TRB headquarters are at the world-renowned Kutsaga Research Station at the outskirts of Harare.