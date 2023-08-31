Assistant Farm Manager (Harare)

Job Description

Organic Africa, with its partners B’Ayoba, KaZa, La Rochelle Centre and Stevia Zimbabwe, embodies the future of farming in Africa. Organic Africa is the leading producer of organic and Fair-trade produce in Southern Africa. We are a socially responsible entrepreneurship cultivating high value certified products together with our partner farmers and wild collectors for the global market. We are committed to social, environmental, and economic sustainability.

As the Assistant Farm Manager, you will play a vital role in supporting Farm Manager with the daily operations of our farm, ensuring the cultivation, harvesting, and processing of high-quality organic herbs. This position offers a unique opportunity to contribute to sustainable agriculture practices and promote the use of natural, healthy products. Reports to: Farm and/or Production Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

Cultivation and Harvesting: Assist in planning, executing, and supervising the cultivation of various organic herbs. Coordinate and participate in the harvesting process, ensuring proper techniques are followed to maintain product integrity.

Irrigation and Soil Management: Oversee irrigation schedules and soil maintenance practices to ensure optimal growth conditions for herbs, employing eco-friendly and organic methods.

Pest and Disease Control: Monitor the farm for signs of pests and diseases, implementing preventive measures and using natural remedies whenever possible to minimize the need for synthetic pesticides.

Product Quality Assurance: Collaborate with the Farm Manager to maintain quality standards throughout the entire production process, from cultivation to drying and packaging.

Drying and Processing: Support the drying and processing of harvested herbs, following industry best practices to preserve their medicinal and culinary properties.

Equipment and Facility Maintenance: Assist in the maintenance and repair of farm equipment and facilities, ensuring they are safe and efficient for use.

Team Leadership: Help supervise and lead a team of farm workers, fostering a positive and productive work environment.

Sustainability and Environmental Stewardship: Work towards implementing sustainable agricultural practices, such as composting, water conservation, and renewable energy usage.

Record-Keeping and Reporting: Maintain accurate records of crop yields, farm activities, and inventory levels. Generate reports for the Farm Manager as needed.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture/Horticulture/Crop Science. An understanding of organic farming practices, dried herb production, and sustainable agriculture methods would be advantageous.

A minimum of 2-3 years of practical experience in organic farming, preferably in the cultivation of herbs or similar crops - or a willingness to learn organic farming practices.

Excellent communication, negotiation, and presentation skills.

Proficient in the use of MS Office skills (MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint).

Excellent verbal and written skills in English. Great interpersonal skills and a pleasant, outgoing personality

Other skills include sustainability commitment, flexibility, physical endurance, problem solver, knowledge sharing personality & team player.

Ability to motivate and guide a team, ensuring a cohesive and efficient work environment.

Other

How to Apply

If you meet the minimum requirements and are interested in the position, please request for an application form from: recruitment@organicafrica.biz