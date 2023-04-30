Assistant Field Coordinator

Job Description

At Pula, we are radically restructuring agricultural insurance, using technology to insure the previously unbanked, uninsured, untapped market of 1.5 billion smallholders worldwide.

We work in over 17 countries across Africa and Asia, and by 2021, we have facilitated crop insurance cover to over 5.3 million farmers across Kenya, India, Rwanda, Uganda, Nigeria, Mali, Senegal, Zambia, Ethiopia, Madagascar, Tanzania, and Malawi. Since raising our Series A our operations have expanded globally including now Asia and Latin America.

Duties and Responsibilities

Conducting Enumerator/Agent Training.

Help set project budgets, Recordkeeping for expenses and reconciliation against the budget for each project.

Field management support for crop cut exercise.

Field management support for yield index insurance payouts, if necessary.

Coordination with client field staff and insurance auditors.

Assisting in product launches when required.

Clear and consistent communication up and down the reporting lines.

Handling and resolving customer complaints from farmers and stakeholders as needed

Submitting timely reports to the Direct manager.

Working on Commcare surveys.

Data collection and data management: that is, refining the study design and survey instruments, overseeing and monitoring data collection exercises using the Business Intelligence dashboard and assisting with data quality queries.

Help to go to the field to diagnose issues when required.

Escalating issues experienced in the field.

Help with internal data audits when required.

Any other duties as requested by management.

Qualifications and Experience

A BSc degree in Agricultural Economics, Agribusiness, a degree in Business/project management or related field.

Experience with (2 years) and proven skills in working with clients, project teams, farmers, field teams and agro dealers.

Experience in data collection and data management.

Skills to interact with clients, farmers, field teams and agro dealers.

Ability to work independently in a multi-disciplinary, multi-institutional, and multicultural environment.

Must have a motorbike.

Excellent communication and organizational skills.

Intermediate Excel skills is an added advantage.

Deadline: 08 May 2023